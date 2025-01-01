Font options include font family, size, weight, and style.
Font Options
Each chart element has font options, including
fontFamily,
fontSize and
fontWeight. See API Options for more details.
Font Theme Parameters
The font options for the whole chart can be set once, by using theme parameters.
Extended Syntax for Font Families
Font families can accept the following value types:
|Syntax
|Description
string
|A CSS font-family value, such as
'Arial, sans-serif'.
{ googleFont: 'IBM Plex Sans' }
|A Google font. You must load the font or ask the chart to load it for you, see Loading Google Fonts below.
['Arial', 'sans-serif']
|An array of fonts. Each item can be a string font name or a
{ googleFont: "..." } object. The browser will attempt to use the first font and fall back to later fonts if the first one fails to load or is not available on the host system.
Loading Google Fonts
To prevent potential licensing and privacy implications, the chart will not load Google fonts unless requested to.
If you want to use Google fonts, you should either:
- Set the chart's
loadGoogleFontsoption to
trueand use the
{ googleFont: "..." }object for the chart to load the font from Google's CDN.
- Load the font yourself using a
@font-facerule in your application's CSS.
If the font has not been loaded through either of the above methods, the theme will fall back to the most appropriate font available on the system.
In the above example:
- The
loadGoogleFontsoption is set to
trueto automatically load Google fonts.
- The title uses the Google font
Pacifico.
- The subtitle uses the Google font
DM Serif Textwith a fallback to
monospace.
- The left axis uses the local system font
Helveticawith a fallback to
Arialthen
san-serif.
- The bottom axis uses the Google font
Orbitron.