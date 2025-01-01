Series and Markers can have solid, gradient and pattern fills, allowing for unique visual styles and improved contrasts between series.

Fill Types Copy

Supported Fill Types are:

Solid Fill : A single CSS colour (provided as a #rgb hex code, rgb() or rgba() values, or a CSS colour name such as 'black').

Gradient Fill : A transition between multiple colours.

Pattern Fill: Predefined patterns including lines and shapes.

The default colours and fills come from the default or user provided Theme Palette.

Setting a Fill Copy

Series Copy

The fill attribute is set at the series level.

Solid fills use a CSS colour string. Gradient and Pattern fills require an object with type gradient or pattern .

series : [ fill : { type : 'gradient' } ]

Markers Copy

Series Markers support the same fill options. The fill attribute is contained in the marker property of the series options.

series : [ marker : { fill : { type : 'gradient' } , } , ]

Customisation Copy

Gradients Copy

Gradient colorStops define an array of colours for the gradient to use.

The array should contain a minimum of two objects, with each object providing optional values for:

color : Any valid CSS colour value.

: Any valid CSS colour value. stop : A ratio between 0 and 1 indicating the position within the gradient where the colour changes.

{ series : { fill : { type : 'gradient' , colorStops : [ { color : '#70C1FF' , stop : 0.1 } , { color : '#FFD86F' , stop : 0.3 } , { color : '#FF9A60' , stop : 0.5 } , { color : '#D16BA5' } , ] , } , } , }

In this configuration:

Each colour stops at the stop value, and the next colour begins at that point.

value, and the next colour begins at that point. If no stop is provided, the fills will be distributed equally.

is provided, the fills will be distributed equally. The last colour is used until the end of the gradient scale.

See the Gradient API reference for all the available options.

Patterns Copy

Any of the stock patterns can be provided in the fill.pattern property.

{ series : { fill : { type : 'pattern' , pattern : 'stars' } , } , }

Stock patterns include:

Lines: vertical-lines , horizontal-lines , forward-slanted-lines , backward-slanted-lines .

, , , . Shapes: squares , circles , triangles , diamonds , stars , hearts , crosses .

Use styling properties such as stroke , fill and backgroundFill to further customise the patterns.

See the Pattern API reference all the available options.

API Reference Copy