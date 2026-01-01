The Scrollbar provides an intuitive control for panning when fixed width bars require more space than the series area, or when zoom is applied with the State API or Zoom functionality.
Simple Scrollbar
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The Scrollbar is disabled by default. Use
scrollbar.enabled to enable.
{
scrollbar: {
enabled: true,
},
}
Vertical and Horizontal Scrollbars
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Both vertical and horizontal Scrollbars are shown when necessary.
Any options supplied on the top-level
scrollbar object apply to both orientations unless they are overridden within the specific
horizontal or
vertical configuration.
Position
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Both horizontal and vertical Scrollbars can be positioned on either side of the chart with the
position property.
{
scrollbar: {
enabled: true,
vertical: {
position: 'right',
},
},
}
In the above example:
- Set
'left'or
'right'positions for the vertical Scrollbar.
- Set
'top'or
'bottom'positions for the horizontal Scrollbar.
- By default,
positionmatches the primary axis for each direction.
Placement and Spacing
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The
placement property determines where the Scrollbar appears within the axis layout.
{
scrollbar: {
enabled: true,
placement: 'inner',
spacing: 0,
tickSpacing: 0,
},
}
In the above example:
- Use the buttons to change the
placementoption:
'outer'(default) - positions the scrollbar outside the axis ticks and labels, but inside title.
'inner'- positions the scrollbar inside the ticks and labels, but outside the series area.
- Use the sliders to change the spacing between elements:
- The
spacingvalue controls the gap between the Scrollbar and the series area or axis labels.
- The
tickSpacingvalue controls the gap between axis ticks and an
innerScrollbar.
- The
Customisation
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Use the
track and
thumb properties to style the Scrollbar components.
{
scrollbar: {
enabled: true,
thickness: 12,
track: {
fill: '#e2e8f0',
cornerRadius: 0,
strokeWidth: 0,
},
thumb: {
fill: '#3b82f6',
cornerRadius: 0,
strokeWidth: 1,
stroke: '#2563eb',
hoverStyle: {
fill: '#2563eb',
},
},
},
}
In this configuration:
thicknesssets the height of horizontal scrollbars or width of vertical scrollbars.
trackstyles the background area of the Scrollbar.
thumbstyles the draggable indicator showing the current position.
thumb.hoverStylecustomises the thumb colour on hover.
Both
track and
thumb support standard fill, stroke and corner radius options.
See API Reference for more details.
Interactivity
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The Scrollbar track mirrors native scrollbar behaviour:
- Clicking the track pages the thumb by one viewport width towards the click position.
- Holding the mouse button down repeats the page increment automatically.
- Shift+Click jumps the thumb so the click is centred within the thumb.
- Scrolling over the Scrollbar track pans the viewport in the corresponding direction.
- On touch devices, consider increasing
scrollbar.thicknessto provide a more comfortable target for dragging.
- The Scrollbars are fully accessible with keyboard navigation and screen readers automatically supported.
Scrolling
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Scrolling over the Scrollbar track always pans the viewport.
Use
enableSeriesAreaScrolling and
enableAxisScrolling to extend this to the series area and axis areas.
In this example:
enableSeriesAreaScrollingenables scrolling within the series area to pan the chart.
enableAxisScrollingenables scrolling over the axis to pan in that axis direction.
- If Zoom is also enabled, its scroll interactions take precedence.
Visibility
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When enabled, the Scrollbar is shown automatically when the data exceeds the available space. Use the
visible property to override this behaviour.
{
scrollbar: {
enabled: true,
visible: 'always',
},
}
In this example:
'auto'(default) - shows the Scrollbar only when the data does not fit within the viewport.
'always'- always shows the Scrollbar.
'never'- hides the Scrollbar even when it is needed.