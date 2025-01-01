This page provides an overview of the differences between AG Charts Community and Enterprise, when to use each version, and how to access our free trial or purchase a licence.

Overview

AG Charts comes in two forms:

AG Charts Community : Free for everyone, including production use - no licence required.

: Free for everyone, including production use - no licence required. AG Charts Enterprise: Requires a licence to use in production. Free to test locally, or request a trial to test in production.

All Enterprise features are marked with an (e) in our docs

Community Features

AG Charts Community contains all of the core features needed to build a chart, including:

Enterprise Features

AG Charts Enterprise contains advanced features, such as:

See the Pricing page for a full feature comparison.

Enterprise Bundle

In addition to AG Charts Enterprise, we also offer an Enterprise Bundle licence, which provides access to both AG Charts Enterprise and AG Grid Enterprise (our Data Grid library), including Integrated Charts, which allows you to build Charts directly from the Data Grid. To learn more about AG Grid Enterprise, visit the AG Grid Community vs. Enterprise docs.

Test AG Charts Enterprise Features

You can test AG Charts Enterprise features locally without a licence key, just install and import the ag-charts-enterprise package - you do not need to provide a licence key. When you do not have a licence key installed then AG Charts Enterprise will display a watermark and an error message in the console.

Request an Enterprise Bundle Trial Licence

If you would like to trial AG Charts Enterprise in a production environment, you can request a free trial licence key. The trial licence key will remove the watermark & console error message, and provide access to both AG Grid and AG Charts Enterprise.

Fill out the form below and we'll send you an Enterprise Bundle licence key, valid for two weeks:

Choosing the Right Version

AG Charts Community is an excellent choice if you need to create simple, yet appealing Charts. It is ideal for developers and organisations looking for a free, open-source solution.

AG Grid Enterprise is the preferred option for companies that need advanced functionality, dedicated support, and a flexible licensing model. It is suited for complex applications that demand high performance, extensive customisation, and large-scale data handling.

Enterprise Bundle is the best choice for organisations that require both AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise, or those who have advanced use-cases for Integrated Charting.

Support

AG Charts Community relies on community-driven support through GitHub and public forums.

AG Charts Enterprise provides dedicated support via Zendesk with guaranteed response times, bug fixes, and direct access to the AG Charts developers, who handle all support tickets. Support is also available during your free trial period.

Licencing

Both AG Charts Community and Enterprise are open source, however, AG Charts Community is available under the MIT licence and AG Charts Enterprise requires a commercial, EULA licence.

For more information, review our Licences on GitHub.

Pricing

Licences for AG Charts Enterprise are available on a per-developer, per-deployment basis. Licences are perpetual and come with 1 year of support and updates. For more information, see the Pricing page.

Next Steps

Install AG Charts Enterprise to start using our advanced features, or Get Started with AG Charts Community to explore the core functionality of our Charting library.