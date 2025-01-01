This page provides an overview of the differences between AG Grid Community and Enterprise, when to use each version, and how to access our free trial or purchase a licence.
Overview
AG Grid comes in two forms:
- AG Grid Community: Free for everyone, including production use - no licence required.
- AG Grid Enterprise: Requires a licence to use in production. Free to test locally, or request a trial to test in production.
All Enterprise features are marked with an (e) in our docs
Community Features
AG Grid Community contains all of the core features needed to build a robust data grid, including:
Data Grid Essentials
Row and column configurations, sorting, filtering, and pagination.
Cell Rendering
Custom cell rendering - use your own components inside cells.
Themes and Styling
Pre-built themes and CSS customization.
Accessibility Support
ARIA support and keyboard navigation.
Performance Optimisations
Column and row virtualization enabled by default.
Major Frameworks
Support for React, Angular and Vue, in addition to vanilla JavaScript.
Enterprise Features
AG Grid Enterprise contains advanced features, which are not available in other data grids, such as:
Server-Side Row Model
Efficiently handle large datasets by loading data on-demand from the server.
Excel Export
Advanced export options, including styles and formulas.
Pivot Tables & Aggregations
Built-in pivot and aggregation capabilities for complex data analysis.
Range Selection
Select and manipulate ranges of data.
Integrated Charts
Create and customize charts directly within the grid.
Master/Detail View
Nested grid views for hierarchical data representation.
Row Grouping & Multi-Column Sorting
Advanced grouping and sorting options for better data organization.
Clipboard Operations
Enhanced copy and paste functionality, including support for Excel-like behaviour.
Tool Panels
Built-in configuration panels for columns and filters, or create your own custom panels.
Custom Context Menu & Sidebars
Additional UI elements for enhanced user interaction and customization.
See the Pricing page for a full feature comparison.
Enterprise Bundle
In addition to AG Grid Enterprise, we also offer an Enterprise Bundle licence, which provides access to both AG Charts Enterprise (our standalone JavaScript Charting Library) and Integrated Enterprise Charts. Without an Enterprise Bundle licence, you will only have access to Integrated Community charts, powered by AG Charts Community. To learn more about the difference between Community Charts and Enterprise Charts, see the AG Charts Community vs. Enterprise docs.
Test AG Grid Enterprise Features
You can test AG Grid Enterprise features locally without a licence key, just install the
ag-grid-enterprise package and import the required modules - you do not need to provide a licence key. When you do not have a licence key installed then AG Grid Enterprise will display a watermark and an error message in the console.
Request an Enterprise Bundle Trial Licence
If you would like to trial AG Grid Enterprise in your environment, please request a free trial license key. The trial license key will remove the watermark & console error message, and provide access to both AG Grid and AG Charts Enterprise.
Fill out the form below and we'll send you an Enterprise Bundle license key, valid for two weeks:
Choosing the Right Version
AG Grid Community is an excellent choice if you need a robust, feature-rich data grid without the need for advanced enterprise features. It is ideal for developers and organizations looking for a free, open-source solution.
AG Grid Enterprise is the preferred option for companies that need advanced functionality, dedicated support, and a flexible licencing model. It is suited for complex applications that demand high performance, extensive customization, and large-scale data handling.
Enterprise Bundle is the best choice for organizations that require both AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise, or those who have advanced use-cases for Integrated Charting.
Support
AG Grid Community relies on community-driven support through GitHub and public forums.
AG Grid Enterprise provides dedicated support via Zendesk with guaranteed response times, bug fixes, and direct access to the AG Grid developers, who handle all support tickets. Support is also available during your free trial period.
Licencing
Both AG Grid Community and Enterprise are open source, however, AG Grid Community is available under the MIT licence and AG Grid Enterprise requires a commercial, EULA licence.
For more information, review our Licences on GitHub.
Pricing
Licences for AG Grid Enterprise are available on a per-developer, per-deployment basis. Licences are perpetual and come with 1 year of support and updates.
For more information on pricing, see the Pricing page.
Next Steps
Install AG Grid Enterprise to start using our advanced features, or Get Started with AG Grid Community to explore the core functionality of the grid.