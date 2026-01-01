The Rich Select Cell Editor supports cell renderers, value formatting, search and typing behaviour, multi-selection, and complex object values.
Cell Renderer
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The cell renderer used within the editor can be customised as shown below:
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellRenderer: ColourCellRenderer,
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
cellRenderer: ColourCellRenderer,
valueListMaxHeight: 220
}
// ...other props
}
]
You can access the
params object via
this.params in the usual methods (lifecycle hooks, methods etc), and via
props.params when using
setup.
// ...
beforeMount() {
this.cellValue = this.params.value;
}
// ...
The
params (interface IRichCellEditorRendererParams) passed to the Editor Renderer are as follows:
any
The value to be rendered by the renderer
The value to be renderer by the renderer formatted by the editor
Gets the current value of the editor
Sets the value of the editor
Used to set a tooltip to the renderer
The grid api.
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.
Search Values
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Different types of search are possible within the editor list as shown below:
The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values.
match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed.
matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed.
fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
searchType: 'match',
}
// ...other props
}
]
Allow Typing
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The editor input can be configured to allow text input, which is used to match different parts of the editor list items as shown below:
Set to
true to be able to type values in the display area.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellRenderer: ColourCellRenderer,
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
allowTyping: true,
filterList: true,
highlightMatch: true,
}
// ...other props
}
]
Format Values
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Items in the editor list can be formatted as shown below:
A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French', 'Portuguese', '(other)'],
formatValue: value => value.toUpperCase()
}
// ...other props
}
]
Multi Selection
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The editor can be configured to allow the selection of multiple values as shown below:
If
true this component will allow multiple items from the list of values to be selected.
When
multiSelect=true the editor will automatically show the selected items as "pills". Set this property to
true suppress this behaviour.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: ['AliceBlue', 'AntiqueWhite', 'Aqua', /* .... many colours */ ],
multiSelect: true,
}
// ...other props
}
]
Complex Objects
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When working with complex objects, a
formatValue callback function is required to convert that complex object into a string that can be rendered by the Rich Select Editor. If the
Grid Column being edited is not using complex values, or if the Rich Select Editor value object has a different format (different properties) than the object used by the
Grid Column, a
parseValue callback function is required to convert the editor format into the grid column's format.
A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
A callback function that allows you to convert the value of the Rich Select Editor to the data format of the Grid Column when they are different.
When working with
Cell Renderers, a
formatValue callback should still be provided so it will be possible to use functionality that relies on string values such as
allowTyping.
const colors = [
{ name: "Pink", code: "#FFC0CB" },
// ...other values
];
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
valueFormatter: (p) => `${p.value.name} (${p.value.code})`,
valueParser: (p) => p.newValue,
cellDataType: 'object',
cellEditorParams: {
values: colors,
formatValue: (v) => v.name,
}
// ...other props
}
]
API
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Properties available on the
IRichCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, GValue = any> interface.
The list of values to be selected from. Required when
valuesPage is not provided.
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both
values and
valuesPage are set,
valuesPage takes precedence.
Initial page start row when using
valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row
0.
Number of rows requested per page when using
valuesPage.
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
The row height, in pixels, of each value.
The cell renderer to use to render each value. Cell renderers are useful for rendering rich HTML values, or when processing complex data.
The custom parameters to be used by the cell render.
Set to
true to be able to type values in the display area.
If
true it will filter the list of values as you type (only relevant when
allowTyping=true).
Set to
true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the
values or
valuesPage callback. (only relevant when
allowTyping=true and
filterList=true).
The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values.
match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed.
matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed.
fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed.
If
true, each item on the list of values will highlight the part of the text that matches the input. Note: It only makes sense to use this option when
filterList is
true and
searchType is not
fuzzy.
If
true this component will allow multiple items from the list of values to be selected.
If
true the option to remove all selected options will not be displayed. Note: This feature only works when
multiSelect=true.
When
multiSelect=true the editor will automatically show the selected items as "pills". Set this property to
true suppress this behaviour.
The value in
ms for the search algorithm debounce delay
A string value to be used when no value has been selected.
The space in pixels between the value display and the list of items.
The maximum height of the list of items. If the value is a
number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string.
The maximum width of the list of items. If the value is a
number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Width of the cell being edited.
A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
A callback function that allows you to convert the value of the Rich Select Editor to the data format of the Grid Column when they are different.