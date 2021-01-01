Vue Data Grid: Set Filter - Overview

The Set Filter takes inspiration from Excel's AutoFilter and allows filtering on sets of data. It is built on top of the shared functionality that is common across all Provided Filters.

Set Filter Sections

The Set Filter is comprised of the following sections:

Mini Filter : used to narrow the values available for selection inside the Filter List.

: used to narrow the values available for selection inside the Filter List. Select All : used to select / deselect all values shown in the Filter List.

: used to select / deselect all values shown in the Filter List. Filter List : a list of Set Filter Values which can be selected / deselected to set the filter.

: a list of Set Filter Values which can be selected / deselected to set the filter. Filter Buttons: Action buttons that can be optionally added to the bottom of the Set Filter.

Enabling Set Filters

The Set Filter is the default filter used in AG Grid Enterprise, but it can also be explicitly configured as shown below:

< ag - grid - vue [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'athlete' , filter : true } , { field : 'country' , filter : 'agSetColumnFilter' } , ] ;

The following example demonstrates how the Set Filter can be enabled. Note the following:

The Athlete column has filter=true which defaults to the Set Filter as this example is using AG Grid Enterprise.

column has which defaults to the Set Filter as this example is using AG Grid Enterprise. The Country column is explicitly configured to use the Set Filter using filter='agSetColumnFilter' .

column is explicitly configured to use the Set Filter using . All other columns are configured to use the Number Filter using filter='agNumberColumnFilter' .

. Filters can be accessed from the Column Menu or by clicking on the filter icon in the Floating Filters.

Set Filter Parameters

Parameters that are common to all Provided Filters:

buttons string[] 'apply' : If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button.

: If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button. 'clear' : The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column.

: The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column. 'reset' : The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column.

: The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column. 'cancel' : The Cancel button will discard any changes that have been made to the filter in the UI, restoring the applied model. Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are: closeOnApply boolean If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to true . Default: false debounceMs number debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by. By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, setto the number of milliseconds to debounce by. newRowsAction string 'clear' , updating the data in the grid by calling api.setRowData() (or updating the rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to 'keep' , the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated. This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to, updating the data in the grid by calling(or updating theproperty if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to, the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated. Default: 'clear' Options: 'clear' , 'keep'

Parameters that are specific to the Set Filter:

