Vue Data Grid: Text Filter
Text filters allow you to filter string data.
The Provided Filters and Simple Filters pages explain the parts of the Text Filter that the same as the other Provided Filters. This page builds on that and explains some details that are specific to the Text Filter.
Text Filter Parameters
Text Filters are configured though the
filterParams attribute of the column definition. All of the parameters from Provided Filters are available:
buttons
string[]
Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are:
closeOnApply
boolean
If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to
true.
Default:
false
debounceMs
number
By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, set
debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by.
newRowsAction
string
This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to
'clear', updating the data in the grid by calling
api.setRowData() (or updating the
rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to
'keep', the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated.
Default:
'clear'
Options:
'clear',
'keep'
In addition, the following parameters are also available:
alwaysShowBothConditions
boolean
By default, only one condition is shown, and a second is made visible once a first condition has been entered. Set this to
true to always show both conditions. In this case the second condition will be disabled until a first condition has been entered.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
filterOptions
string[]
Array of Filter Options to present to the user. See Filter Options for all options available to each filter type.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultOption
string
The default Filter Option to be selected.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultJoinOperator
string
By default, the two conditions are combined using
AND. You can change this default by setting this property.
Options:
'AND',
'OR'
|Text, Number, Date
suppressAndOrCondition
boolean
If
true, the filter will only allow one condition.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
textCustomComparator
Used to override how to filter based on the user input. See Text Custom Comparator.
|Text
caseSensitive
boolean
By default, text filtering is case-insensitive. Set this to
true to make text filtering case-sensitive.
Default:
false
|Text
textFormatter
Formats the text before applying the filter compare logic. Useful if you want to substitute accented characters, for example.
|Text
trimInput
boolean
If
true, the input that the user enters will be trimmed when the filter is applied, so any leading or trailing whitespace will be removed. If only whitespace is entered, it will be left as-is. If you enable
trimInput, it is best to also increase the
debounceMs to give users more time to enter text.
Default:
false
|Text
Text Custom Comparator
By default the text filter performs strict case-insensitive text filtering, i.e. if you provide
['1,234.5USD', '345GBP'] as data for a text column:
- contains '1,2' will show 1 value: ['1,234.5USD']
- contains '12' will show 0 values
- contains '$' will show 0 values
- contains 'gbp' will show 1 value ['345GBP']
You can change the default behaviour by providing your own
textCustomComparator, which allows you to provide your own logic to decide when to include a row in the filtered results.
The
textCustomComparator is a function with the following signature:
function textCustomComparator(filter: string, gridValue: any, filterText: string): boolean;
filter: stringThe applicable filter type being tested. One of:
equals,
notEqual,
contains,
notContains,
startsWith,
endsWith
gridValue: anyThe value about to be filtered. If this column has a value getter, this value will be coming from the value getter, otherwise it is the raw value injected into the grid.
filterText: stringThe value to filter by.
returns: booleanSet to
trueif the value passes the filter, otherwise
false.
The following is an example of a
textCustomComparator that mimics the current implementation of AG Grid. This can be used as a template to create your own.
<ag-grid-vue
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'athlete',
filter: 'agTextColumnFilter',
filterParams: {
textCustomComparator: (filter, value, filterText) => {
const filterTextLowerCase = filterText.toLowerCase();
const valueLowerCase = value.toString().toLowerCase();
switch (filter) {
case 'contains':
return valueLowerCase.indexOf(filterTextLowerCase) >= 0;
case 'notContains':
return valueLowerCase.indexOf(filterTextLowerCase) === -1;
case 'equals':
return valueLowerCase === filterTextLowerCase;
case 'notEqual':
return valueLowerCase != filterTextLowerCase;
case 'startsWith':
return valueLowerCase.indexOf(filterTextLowerCase) === 0;
case 'endsWith':
var index = valueLowerCase.lastIndexOf(filterTextLowerCase);
return index >= 0 && index === (valueLowerCase.length - filterTextLowerCase.length);
default:
// should never happen
console.warn('invalid filter type ' + filter);
return false;
}
}
}
}
];
Text Formatter
By default, the grid compares the text filter with the values in a case-insensitive way, by converting both the filter text and the values to lower-case and comparing them; for example,
'o' will match
'Olivia' and
'Salmon'. If you instead want to have case-sensitive matches, you can set
caseSensitive = true in the
filterParams, so that no lower-casing is performed. In this case,
'o' would no longer match
'Olivia'.
You might have more advanced requirements, for example to ignore accented characters. In this case, you can provide your own
textFormatter, which is a function with the following signature:
function textFormatter(gridValue: string): string;
gridValue is the value coming from the grid. This can be from the
valueGetter if there is any for the column, or the value as originally provided in the
rowData. The function should return a string to be used for the purpose of filtering.
The following is an example function to remove accents and convert to lower case.
const toLowerWithoutAccents = value =>
value.toLowerCase()
.replace(/[àáâãäå]/g, 'a')
.replace(/æ/g, 'ae')
.replace(/ç/g, 'c')
.replace(/[èéêë]/g, 'e')
.replace(/[ìíîï]/g, 'i')
.replace(/ñ/g, 'n')
.replace(/[òóôõö]/g, 'o')
.replace(/œ/g, 'oe')
.replace(/[ùúûü]/g, 'u')
.replace(/[ýÿ]/g, 'y');
Example: Text Filter
- The Athlete column has only two filter options:
filterOptions = ['contains', 'notContains']
- The Athlete column has a text formatter, so if you search for 'o' it will find 'ø'. You can try this by searching the string
'Bjo'.
- The Athlete column has a debounce of 200ms (
debounceMs = 200).
- The Athlete column filter has the AND/OR additional filter suppressed (
suppressAndOrCondition = true)
- The Country column has only one filter option:
filterOptions = ['contains']
- The Country column has a
textCustomComparatorso that aliases can be entered in the filter, e.g. if you filter using the text
'usa'it will match
United Statesor
'holland'will match
'Netherlands'
- The Country column will trim the input when the filter is applied (
trimInput = true)
- The Country column filter has a debounce of 1000ms (
debounceMs = 1000)
- The Sport column has a different default option (
defaultOption = 'startsWith')
- The Sport column filter is case-sensitive (
caseSensitive = true)