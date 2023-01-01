Working with values of different data types is made easy by using cell data types.
This allows different grid features to work without any additional configuration, including Rendering, Editing, Filtering, Sorting, Row Grouping and Import & Export (CSV Export, Excel Export, Clipboard).
There are six pre-defined cell data types:
'text',
'number',
'boolean',
'date',
'dateString' and
'object'.
These are enabled by default, with the data type being inferred from the row data if possible (see Inferring Data Types).
Specific cell data types can also be defined by setting the
cellDataType property on the column definition.
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'athlete',
// enables cell data type `text`
cellDataType: 'text'
}
];
The following example demonstrates the six pre-defined cell data types (inferred from the row data):
'text' data type.
'number' data type.
'boolean' data type.
'date' data type (cell values are
Date objects).
'dateString' data type (cell values are
strings representing dates).
'object' data type. This also Overrides the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition so that the value parser and formatter work with the object structure.
By default the grid will infer cell data types the first time that row data is passed into the grid.
For inference to work for a column, it must contain non-null values and have the
field property set. The resolved column definition (including the default column definition and column types) must also not have the Value Getter, Value Parser or reference data properties set, or be using Sparklines. If these conditions are not met, no cell data type will be set (it will need to be defined directly on the column if desired).
Data type inference can be disabled by setting
cellDataType = false on an individual column, or for all columns on the Default Column Definition.
Note that where inference is possible but it does not match any of the pre-defined cell data types, it will default to
object.
Inferring cell data types only works for the Client-Side Row Model. For other row models, you will need to define cell data types for each column.
Each of the pre-defined cell data types work by setting specific column definition properties with default values/callbacks. This enables the different grid features to work correctly for that data type.
The column definition properties that are set based on the cell data type will override any in the Default Column Definition, but will be overridden by any Column Type properties as well as properties set directly on individual column definitions.
All the cell data types set the following (unless specified):
string to the relevant data type.
string (except for
'text').
useValueParserForImport = true to Use the Value Parser with Other Grid Features.
useValueFormatterForExport = true to Use the Value Formatter with Other Grid Features.
'number' and
'text').
Note that when using cell data types, the Value Formatter will not run for values in group columns (as they have already been formatted), or for aggregated values where the data type can differ. To apply custom formatting in these cases, cell data types will need to be disabled for the underlying columns.
The
'text' cell data type is used for
string values. As most grid functionality works directly with
string values, the
'text' cell data type does not set any properties outside of the ones specified above for all data types.
The
'number' cell data type is used for
number values.
The following properties are set:
filterParams.comparator is set to Sort the Filter List.
To show only a certain number of decimal places, you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition and provide your own Value Formatter. It is also possible to control the number of decimal places allowed during editing, by providing a precision to the Number Cell Editor.
The
'boolean' cell data type is used for
boolean values.
The following properties are set:
suppressKeyboardEvent is set to enable the Space key to toggle the renderer value.
filterParams is set to display a single dropdown with
'True'/
'False' (or equivalents with Localisation).
filterParams.valueFormatter is set to show
'True'/
'False' (or equivalents with Localisation).
The
'date' cell data type is used for date values that are represented as
Date objects.
The default Value Parser and Value Formatter use the ISO string format
'yyyy-mm-dd'. If you wish to use a different date format, then you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition.
The following properties are set:
filterParams.treeListFormatter to convert the months to names and
filterParams.valueFormatter to format the Floating Filter values using the Value Formatter.
The
'dateString' cell data type is used for date values that are represented as
string values.
This data type uses the ISO string format
'yyyy-mm-dd'. If you wish to use a different date format, then you can Override the Pre-Defined Cell Data Type Definition.
The following properties are set:
filterParams.comparator is set to parse the
string date values.
filterParams.treeListPathGetter set to convert the
string date values into paths, and the Values are Formatted by setting
filterParams.treeListFormatter to convert the months to names and
filterParams.valueFormatter to format the Floating Filter values using the Value Formatter.
The
'object' cell data type is used for values that are complex objects (e.g. none of the above data types).
If you have different types of complex object, you will want to Provide Custom Cell Data Types.
For objects to work properly, you must provide a Value Formatter, and a Value Parser if editing is enabled. This is because their behaviour needs to change based on the object structure. Generally these should be provided on the data type definition, but they can be provided directly on the column if necessary.
The following properties are set:
cellEditorParams.useFormatter = true so that the cell editor uses the Value Formatter.
comparator is defined to allow Custom Sorting using the Value Formatter.
filterParams.valueFormatter is set to format the values using the Value Formatter.
The Enable Cell Data Types Example above demonstrates each of the different pre-defined cell data types with AG Grid Community.
The example below shows the same data types in AG Grid Enterprise:
Custom cell data types can be added by setting the grid option
dataTypeDefinitions.
<ag-grid-vue
:dataTypeDefinitions="dataTypeDefinitions"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.dataTypeDefinitions = {
percentage: {
extendsDataType: 'number',
baseDataType: 'number',
valueFormatter: params => params.value == null
? ''
: `${Math.round(params.value * 100)}%`,
}
};
Each custom data type definition must have a
baseDataType of one of the six Pre-Defined Cell Data Types, which represents the data type of the underlying cell values.
Data type definitions support inheritance via the
extendsDataType property. Each custom cell data type must either extend one of the pre-defined types, or another custom type. Any non-overridden properties are inherited from the parent definition. To prevent inheriting properties from the parent definition,
suppressDefaultProperties = true can be set on the definition.
Column Types can be set via the
columnTypes property to allow other column definition properties to be set for the data type. By default these will replace any column types against the parent definition. To allow these to be appended to the parent definition column types,
appendColumnTypes = true can be set.
To allow Inferring Cell Data Types to work for custom types, the
dataTypeMatcher property can be set. This returns
true if the value is of the correct type. Note that the data type matchers will be called in the order they are provided in
dataTypeDefinitions (for custom only), and then the pre-defined data type matchers will be called.
The following example demonstrates providing custom cell data types:
'country'.
'sport'.
dataTypeMatcher callback is defined for both cell data types to allow inferring the type.
The default properties for the Pre-Defined Cell Data Types can be overridden if desired.
For example, this is required if a different date format is desired.
This works in the same way as when Providing Custom Cell Data Types.
<ag-grid-vue
:dataTypeDefinitions="dataTypeDefinitions"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.dataTypeDefinitions = {
// override `date` to handle custom date format `dd/mm/yyyy`
date: {
baseDataType: 'date',
extendsDataType: 'date',
valueParser: params => {
if (params.newValue == null) {
return null;
}
// convert from `dd/mm/yyyy`
const dateParts = params.newValue.split('/');
return dateParts.length === 3 ? new Date(
parseInt(dateParts[2]),
parseInt(dateParts[1]) - 1,
parseInt(dateParts[0])
) : null;
},
valueFormatter: params => {
// convert to `dd/mm/yyyy`
return params.value == null
? ''
: `${date.getDate()}/${date.getMonth() + 1}/${date.getFullYear}`;
},
}
};
The following example demonstrates overriding pre-defined cell data types:
'dateString' which has been overridden to use a different date format (
dd/mm/yyyy).
'dateString' provides a
dateParser and
dateFormatter as it is a Date as String Data Type Definition.
If overriding
'dateString' due to a different date format, then a couple of extra properties need to be set to handle conversion between
Date objects and the desired
string format.