Vue Data GridText Cell Editor
Simple text editor that uses the standard HTML input. This editor is the default if none other specified.

Enabling Text Cell Editor

Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Text Cell Editor:

Enabled with agTextCellEditor and configured with ITextCellEditorParams.

columnDefs: [
    {
        cellEditor: 'agTextCellEditor',
        cellEditorParams: {
            maxLength: 20
        },
    },
]

API Reference

Properties available on the ITextCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, TContext = any> interface.

