What's New

See the release post for details of what's new in this minor version.

Codemods

Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to 31.1.0 :

Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder. Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in your project's package.json to version 31.1.0 . Run the migrate command of version 31.1 of the AG Grid codemod runner: npx @ag-grid-community/cli@31.1 migrate This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release. By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the migrate command, or specify the --help argument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.

The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the --dry-run argument.

See the Codemods documentation for more details.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

GridOptions

gridOptions.cellFlashDelay - deprecated, use gridOptions.cellFlashDuration instead.

- deprecated, use instead. gridOptions.cellFadeDelay - deprecated, use gridOptions.cellFadeDuration instead.

- deprecated, use instead. colDef.floatingFilterComponentParams.suppressFilterButton - deprecated, use colDef.suppressFloatingFilterButton instead.

- deprecated, use instead. suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll - deprecated without replacement.

- deprecated without replacement. serverSideSortOnServer - deprecated without replacement.

- deprecated without replacement. serverSideFilterOnServer - deprecated without replacement.

Column Filters

api.getFilterInstance - deprecated, use api.getColumnFilterInstance instead. To get/set individual filter models, use api.getColumnFilterModel or api.setColumnFilterModel instead.

Column API

suppressMenu - deprecated, use suppressHeaderMenuButton instead.

- deprecated, use instead. columnsMenuParams - deprecated, use columnChooserParams instead.

- deprecated, use instead. column.getMenuTabs - deprecated, use columns.getColDef.menuTabs ?? defaultValues instead.

Grid API

getModel - deprecated.

- deprecated. getModel().getRow(index) - deprecated, use api.getDisplayedRowAtIndex(index) instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getModel().getRowNode(id) - deprecated, use api.getRowNode(id) instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getModel().getRowCount() - deprecated, use api.getDisplayedRowCount() instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getModel().isEmpty() - deprecated, use !!api.getDisplayedRowCount() instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getModel().forEachNode() - deprecated, use api.forEachNode() instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getFirstDisplayedRow - deprecated, use api.getFirstDisplayedRowIndex instead.

- deprecated, use instead. getLastDisplayedRow - deprecated, use api.getLastDisplayedRowIndex instead.

- deprecated, use instead. flashCells , flashDelay and fadeDelay params are deprecated in favor of flashDuration and fadeDuration params.

, and params are deprecated in favor of and params. showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick - deprecated, use IHeaderParams.showColumnMenu within a header component, or api.showColumnMenu elsewhere.

- deprecated, use within a header component, or elsewhere. showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick - deprecated, use IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick within a header component, or api.showColumnMenu elsewhere.

- deprecated, use within a header component, or elsewhere. removeRowGroupColumn - deprecated, use removeRowGroupColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. addRowGroupColumn - deprecated, use addRowGroupColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. setColumnPinned - deprecated, use setColumnsPinned providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. removePivotColumn - deprecated, use removePivotColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. addPivotColumn - deprecated, use addPivotColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. addAggFunc - deprecated, use addAggFuncs providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. removeValueColumn - deprecated, use removeValueColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. addValueColumn - deprecated, use addValueColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. autoSizeColumn - deprecated, use autoSizeColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. moveColumn - deprecated, use moveColumns providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. setColumnWidth - deprecated, use setColumnWidths providing the single string input param in an array instead.

- deprecated, use providing the single string input param in an array instead. setColumnVisible - deprecated, use setColumnsVisible providing the single string input param in an array instead.

Custom Components