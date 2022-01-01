Vue Data Grid: Sass Styling API

The Sass Styling API is an optional lightweight wrapper around Themes and Global Style Customisations that automates the process of importing CSS files and setting CSS variables.

The Sass API provides a few benefits on top of the CSS API:

Colour blending. The Sass API saves you the work of defining multiple related colours. For example with the Alpine theme, if you set alpine-active-color to red then the row-hover-colour will automatically be set to a light pink. Validation. In the Sass API you will get a build error if you accidentally pass an invalid parameter name or value. In CSS this would be silent and lead to incorrect styling. Automatic selection of CSS files. The Sass API ensures that only the necessary CSS files are loaded, only once, in the correct order, and combined into a single file.

Getting started

First, set up your project to compile Sass (.scss) files. We provide examples for the major frameworks:

Next, import the Sass API in your .scss file:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ;

The above import path assumes that node_modules is added to the Sass load path. Depending on how your project is configured, you may need to add one or more prefixes to the import path:

@ag-grid-community/styles if you're using the grid modules feature

if you're using the grid modules feature node_modules/ag-grid-community/styles if node_modules is not in the Sass load path

if is not in the Sass load path ~ag-grid-community/styles is you're using webpack and sass-loader (the tilde instructs sass-loader to look in node_modules )

Simple example

To emit all the styles you need for an AG Grid application, include the grid-styles mixin:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ) ;

Because no theme is specified, it will default to Alpine. Compiling this file will select the ag-grid.css and ag-theme-alpine.css files from the grid distribution and combine them into the output. There is no need to separately include ag-grid.css in your build.

To use the theme, set the ag-theme-alpine class on your grid div:

< div id = " myGrid " class = " ag-theme-alpine " >

To customise the Alpine theme, you can add more parameters to the grid-styles mixin, as described in the rest of this page.

Choosing a theme

Use the theme parameter to set the name of the outputted theme.

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( theme : balham ) ;

This can be either:

a provided theme ( alpine , alpine-dark , balham , balham-dark or material ). The CSS file for the theme will automatically be included. Any string of your choice to create a custom theme.

Setting CSS variables

The Sass Styling API is a wrapper around the CSS variable API for design customisation, you can pass any supported CSS variable as a parameter to the Sass API:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( theme : balham , --ag-balham-active-color : deeppink ) ;

For information about what CSS variables and rules to use to control grid features, see the feature customisation reference or full list of CSS variables

The Sass API provides a little bit of sugar to make it easier to read and remember some parameter values and assists migration from the Legacy Sass API.

The --ag- prefix is optional.

prefix is optional. You can pass true or false to any borders-* parameter to enable or disable the border ( true is converted to solid 1px and false to none )

or to any parameter to enable or disable the border ( is converted to and to ) You can pass true or false to the header-column-separator-display or header-column-resize-handle-display parameters ( true is converted to block and false to none )

or to the or parameters ( is converted to and to ) You can pass null to any *-color parameter, which will be converted to a CSS value of transparent

Adding your own CSS rules

When you cannot achieve the effect you want with variables, add custom CSS rules below the grid-styles mixin:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( theme : alpine ) ; .ag-theme-alpine { .ag-header-cell-label { font-style : italic ; } }

Colour blending

The grid relies extensively on transparency to look good. For example when the grid is loading its data and can't be interacted with, it will display a semi-transparent overlay on top of the user interface. In order to match the grid's colour scheme we usually want this overlay to be the same hue as the grid background.

CSS cannot automatically generate a transparent version a colour, so in CSS if you change the background colour of the grid you may also want to set the --ag-modal-overlay-background-color variable in order to update the overlay to the new colour scheme.

The Sass Styling API will do this for you. If you define a background-color and have not set an explicit value for modal-overlay-background-color then it will be set to the background color with an opacity of 66%.

The most important parameters for colour blending are:

The foreground color ( foreground-color ). Setting this will create a default color for many ordinary elements of the grid such as borders, header text and disabled text styles.

). Setting this will create a default color for many ordinary elements of the grid such as borders, header text and disabled text styles. The theme active color ( alpine-active-color for Alpine or balham-active-color for Balham). Setting this will create defaults for visual elements that should stand out, such as selected rows, checked checkboxes, and cell range selections.

As an example of color blending in action, the following Sass file:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( theme : alpine , alpine-active-color : red ) ) ;

will compile to this CSS:

.ag-theme-alpine { --ag-alpine-active-color : red ; --ag-range-selection-border-color : red ; --ag-selected-row-background-color : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 ) ; --ag-row-hover-color : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 ) ; --ag-column-hover-color : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.1 ) ; --ag-input-focus-border-color : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.4 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.2 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-2 : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.36 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-3 : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.488 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-4 : rgba ( 255 , 0 , 0 , 0.5904 ) ; }

Multiple themes

You can use multiple themes. This is useful for projects that allow the end user to select a theme. In simple use cases where each theme has the same configuration you can pass an array of theme names to the themes parameter.

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( themes : ( alpine , alpine-dark ) , alpine-active-color : red ) ) ;

If each theme needs a different configuration, themes can be a map of theme name to additional configuration:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( themes : ( alpine : ( header-background-color : rgb ( 234 , 191 , 177 ) , ) , alpine-dark : ( header-background-color : rgb ( 72 , 44 , 17 ) , ) ) , alpine-active-color : red ) ) ;

Suppressing native widget styles

Setting suppress-native-widget-styling to true will suppress native widget styling, see Customising Inputs & Widgets for more information.

Extending a provided theme

If you want to use a provided theme (say alpine), apply some customisations, and package this as a custom theme to share between multiple apps, then you may want to use a different theme name.

To do this, set the theme parameter to your custom theme and the extend-theme parameter to one of the provided themes:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( theme : acmecorp , extend-theme : alpine , alpine-active-color : red ) ) ;

To use this theme, add the ag-theme-acmecorp class to your grid div.

Theme extension is only available in the Sass API. The alternative method of creating a reusable package of design customisations works in both Sass and pure CSS projects.

Theme extension works with multiple themes too, set the extend-theme parameter at the theme level:

@use "ag-grid-community/styles" as ag ; @include ag. grid-styles ( ( themes : ( acmecorp : ( extend-theme : alpine ) , acmecorp-dark : ( extend-theme : alpine-dark ) , ) , alpine-active-color : red ) ) ;