Vue Data Grid: SSRM Row Height
Learn how to set Row Height when using the Server-Side Row Model.
Dynamic Row Height
To enable Dynamic Row Height when using the Server-Side Row Model you need to provide an implementation for the
getRowHeight Grid Options property. This is demonstrated in the example below:
If using the Partial Store, setting
maxBlocksInCache will stop dynamic row heights from working. This is a
restriction in the design. If you are using dynamic row height, ensure
maxBlocksInCache is not set.
Auto Row Height
To have the grid calculate the row height based on the cell contents, set
autoHeight=true on columns that require
variable height. The grid will calculate the height once when the data is loaded into the grid.
This is different to the Client-Side Row Model where the grid height can be changed. For Server-Side Row Model the row height cannot be changed once it is set.
In the example below, Column A & B have
autoHeight=true and
wrapText=true. See Row Height for
details on these properties.
If using the Partial Store, setting
maxBlocksInCache will stop auto row height from working. This is a
restriction in the design. If you are using dynamic row height, ensure
maxBlocksInCache is not set.
Next Up
Continue to the next section to learn how to combine Master Detail with the SSRM.