Vue Data GridCheckbox Cell Editor
Simple boolean editor that uses the standard HTML checkbox
input.
Enabling Checkbox Cell Editor
Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Checkbox Cell Editor. Note that by default the Checkbox Cell Renderer is shown, and the editor is only displayed when you start editing (e.g. double click within the cell).
Enabled with
agCheckboxCellEditor and generally used in conjunction with the Checkbox Cell Renderer.
columnDefs: [
{
cellRenderer: 'agCheckboxCellRenderer',
cellEditor: 'agCheckboxCellEditor',
// ...other props
}
]