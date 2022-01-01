Vue Data Grid: Downloading Chart Image
This section shows how to download the chart image though via the Grid API.
It is possible to retrieve a base64 encoded image rendered from the chart using the
getChartImageDataURL(params) API. This API returns a string containing the requested data URL which is ideal for saving to a database and downloading the chart image.
Returns a string containing the requested data URL which contains a representation of the chart image.
The example below demonstrates how you can retrieve images rendered from the chart in multiple formats.
- Click "Download chart PNG" to download a PNG format image.
- Click "Download chart JPEG" to download a JPEG format image.
- Click "Open PNG" to open a PNG format image of the chart in a new window.
- Click "Open JPEG" to open a JPEG format image of the chart in a new window.
