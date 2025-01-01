Formula strings can be provided to cells in the grid, allowing for dynamic calculations based on other cell values.

Enabling Formulas

To enable formulas, set the column property allowFormula = true on one or more columns and ensure that your rows have Row IDs. In the example below, the values in columns Subtotal, Tax and Total are computed using formulas which can be modified by the end-user.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : getRowId = "getRowId" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'product' } , { field : 'price' } , { field : 'quantity' } , { field : 'subtotal' , allowFormula : true } , { field : 'tax' , allowFormula : true } , { field : 'total' , allowFormula : true } , ] ; this . getRowId = ( params ) => String ( params . data . rid ) ;

When using formulas, the following features are enabled by default:

Certain features do not work in conjunction with formulas:

Formula Syntax

Formulas are a text string that starts with an equals sign ( = ) and can contain references to other cells, functions, operators, and constants.

Examples of valid formula strings:

Constants (e.g. =3.14 or ="Hello" )

or ) Cell references (e.g. =A1 )

) Mathematical operations (e.g. =A1 + 3 )

) Functions (e.g. =SUM(A1, 2) )

) Cell Ranges (e.g. =SUM(A1:A10) )

Constants

Constants can be numbers (e.g. 3.14 , 42 , -7 ), strings (e.g. "Hello" , "World" ), or boolean values ( TRUE , FALSE ).

Cell references

Cell references are used to refer to the value of another cell in the grid and are symbolised by an alphabetical column identifier followed by a numerical row identifier. After the 26th column, the columns continue with two letters (e.g. AA, AB, AC, etc.). Rows are numbered starting from 1.

Column letters are assigned for every column in the grid, including columns that are hidden or not displayed due to column groups being collapsed.

Formulas can reference other cells using their column letter and row number. Columns are labelled alphabetically (A, B, C, ..., Z, AA, AB, etc.), and rows are numbered starting from 1.

Examples of cell references:

=A1 refers to the cell in column A, row 1.

refers to the cell in column A, row 1. =B2 refers to the cell in column B, row 2.

If a cell moves, the formula will always refer to the same cell, not the same position. For example, if a formula in cell C1 is =A1 , and a new row is inserted above row 1, the formula will automatically update to =A2 to continue referencing the original cell. To instead always refer to the same position, use absolute references by prefixing the column letter and/or row number with a dollar sign ( $ ):

=$A$1 always refers to column A, row 1.

always refers to column A, row 1. =A$1 always refers to row 1, but the column can change.

always refers to row 1, but the column can change. =$A1 always refers to column A, but the row can change.

Long-Form References

When saving cell references, the grid converts these into a long hand format using column and row IDs to ensure that changes in the source data allow the grid to continue to refer to the correct cells when the data changes without the grid being open.

For example, if the column with ID athlete is in column A, and the row with ID a is in row 1, then the formula =A1 becomes =REF(COLUMN('athlete'), ROW('a')) . When this is a static reference, for example $A$1, the long hand format uses A and 1 in place of IDs, but adds a true to indicate the value is absolute (e.g =$A$1 becomes =REF(COLUMN('a', true), ROW('1', true)) ).

This long hand format can be used directly in your data source or application via a valueGetter, and will be converted to the short hand format when the user opens a cell editor.

As cell formulas are not immediately parsed when the grid opens, we suggest using the long hand format when providing formulas directly in your data source or application as any row positional changes may impact the relative cell when resolved.

Mathematical Operations

Formulas can be used to construct mathematical expressions using cell references, constants, functions, and operators. These expressions respect the standard order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS).

The full list of available operators can be found below in List of Mathematical Operators.

Functions

Formulas can use functions to perform calculations on values. Functions are a string of letters followed by parentheses containing the function arguments. Functions can take multiple arguments, which can be constants, cell references, cell ranges, or other functions.

Examples of functions:

=SUM(A1, 2) returns the sum of the value in cell A1 and the constant value 2.

returns the sum of the value in cell A1 and the constant value 2. =AVERAGE(A1:A10) returns the average of every cell value in the range A1 to A10. (e.g A1, A2, A3, ..., A10)

returns the average of every cell value in the range A1 to A10. (e.g A1, A2, A3, ..., A10) =CONCAT(A1, " ", B1) returns the concatenation of the value in cell A1, a space, and the value in cell B1.

returns the concatenation of the value in cell A1, a space, and the value in cell B1. =IF(A1 > 10, "High", "Low") returns "High" if the value in cell A1 is greater than 10, otherwise returns "Low".

returns "High" if the value in cell A1 is greater than 10, otherwise returns "Low". =SUM(AVERAGE(A1:B1), 2) returns the sum of the average of the values in the range A1 to B1 and the constant value 2.

returns the sum of the average of the values in the range A1 to B1 and the constant value 2. =TODAY() returns a date object representing the current date.

The full list of functions that are provided by the grid can be found below in List of Provided Functions.

Cell Ranges

Cell ranges are used to refer to a rectangular block of cells in the grid and are symbolised by the top-left cell reference followed by a colon ( : ) and the bottom-right cell reference. For example, the range A1:B2 refers to the cells in column A and B, and rows 1 and 2 (i.e. A1, A2, B1, B2).

Error Codes

If a formula results in an error, users will see the following error codes in the corresponding cell.

Error Description #REF! Formula contains invalid cell reference #NAME? Formula contains invalid operation #CIRCREF! Formula contains circular reference #PARSE! Could not parse formula value #VALUE! Formula contains value of the wrong type (e.g. non-numeric arguments to functions) #DIV/0! Formula results in a division by zero #ERROR! Formula contains some other kind of error

Custom Functions

Custom functions can be provided to formulas by providing the gridOption property formulaFuncs .

formulaFuncs
FormulaFuncs
Initial
A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom functions that are used for formulas.
FormulaModule

The following example and snippet demonstrates how to write a custom function CUSTOMSUM which adds all of the provided values.

It uses the params.values iterator to simplify navigating all of the values, including those provided in ranges by flattening them into one iterable.

A user could then use this function in a formula such as:

=CUSTOMSUM(A1:B2, 2) which would add all of the values in the range A1 to B2, and the constant 2.

which would add all of the values in the range A1 to B2, and the constant 2. =CUSTOMSUM(1, 2, 3, 4) which would add the constant values 1, 2, 3, and 4.

In this snippet below, observe how the function uses the params.values iterator for navigating the values provided to the function, which provides all of the values from the ranges and constants in one simple iterable, meaning any input such as =CUSTOMSUM(A1:B2, 2) will be streamed as 1 (A1) -> 1 (A2) -> 1 (B1) -> 2 (B2) -> 2 for the function to process.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : formulaFuncs = "formulaFuncs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'sales' } , { field : 'calculated' , allowFormula : true } ] ; this . formulaFuncs = { CUSTOMSUM : { func : ( params ) => { let total = 0 ; for ( const value of params . values ) { total += value ; } return total ; } , } , } ;

Handling Errors

It is the responsibility of the function implementation to throw errors when the arguments are not as expected.

The example below demonstrates a custom function ERRORIFONE which errors when any of the arguments provided are 1 .

When a function (or a referenced cell) throws an error, the cell displays #ERROR! and hovering over the cell displays the thrown error message. Errors will also propagate to any other cells that reference these cells in their formulas, as demonstrated in cell D9 .

The following snippet builds on our ADD function to throw an error if any of the provided arguments are not numbers, or when no arguments are provided.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : formulaFuncs = "formulaFuncs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'sales' } , { field : 'calculated' , allowFormula : true } ] ; this . formulaFuncs = { ERRORIFONE : { func : ( params ) => { for ( const value of params . values ) { if ( String ( value ) === '1' ) { throw 'Error, discovered a \'1\' in params' ; } } return 'SUCCESS, no \'1\' found.' ; } , } , } ;

Complex Custom Functions

Some custom functions may need explicit context about the ranges provided to them. For example, the COUNTIF function needs the first argument to be a range, and the second argument to be a criteria to apply to that range. If the params.values iterator was used, the range values would be flattened and hard to distinguish from the criteria.

The grid provides an alternative iterator params.args which provides wrapped arguments as they were provided to the function, without any flattening or transformation. This means that ranges are provided as a RangeParam object, which is iterable for navigating the values in the range.

The following example demonstrates how to implement a custom function COUNTEQ which counts the number of values in a range that match the second parameter. In the example we use this function in the "Result" column to count the number of times the value "2" appears in the given range.

The following snippet demonstrates providing a custom function COUNTEQ which counts the number of values in a range that match the second parameter.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : formulaFuncs = "formulaFuncs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'sales' } , { field : 'calculated' , allowFormula : true } ] ; this . formulaFuncs = { COUNTEQ : { func : ( params ) => { const argsArr = Array . from ( params . args ) ; if ( argsArr . length != 2 ) { throw 'COUNTEQ requires exactly 2 arguments' ; } const [ range , criteria ] = argsArr ; if ( range . kind !== 'range' ) { throw 'First argument to COUNTEQ must be a range' ; } if ( criteria . kind !== 'value' || typeof criteria . value === 'object' ) { throw 'Second argument to COUNTEQ must be a primitive value' ; } const isNumCriteria = typeof criteria . value === 'number' ; let count = 0 ; for ( const value of range ) { const coercedValue = isNumCriteria ? Number ( value ) : value ; if ( coercedValue === criteria . value ) { count ++ ; } } return count ; } , } , } ;

Formula Data Source

Formulas can be stored outside of the grid's rowData by providing a formulaDataSource . This is useful when you want to keep row data clean, or persist formulas separately (e.g. to local storage or your own API).

formulaDataSource
FormulaDataSource
Initial
Provide a data source to control where formulas are stored and retrieved. If not supplied, formulas are read from and written to the row data.
FormulaModule

The snippet and example below illustrate an example of storing formulae in a Map object, external to the grid.

In the example, the "Total" column contains editable formulas which are stored in an external Map . The contents of the map and the row data can be visualised with the provided buttons.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" : getRowId = "getRowId" : formulaDataSource = "formulaDataSource" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'product' } , { field : 'price' } , { field : 'quantity' } , { field : 'subtotal' , allowFormula : true } , { field : 'total' , allowFormula : true } , ] ; this . getRowId = ( params ) => String ( params . data . id ) ; this . formulaDataSource = { getFormula : ( { column , rowNode } ) => { return formulaStore . get ( formulaKey ( rowNode . id , column . getColId ( ) ) ) ; } , setFormula : ( { column , rowNode , formula } ) => { const key = formulaKey ( rowNode . id , column . getColId ( ) ) ; if ( formula === undefined ) { formulaStore . delete ( key ) ; } else { formulaStore . set ( key , formula ) ; } } , } ;

A user provided datasource should provide the following interface:

init Copy Link Function Initialise the data source so that the user can take a reference to the gridApi if they are going to need it. get Formula Copy Link Function Return the formula string for the given cell. set Formula Copy Link Function Set the formula string for the given cell. destroy Copy Link Function Called by the grid when the data source is being disposed.

Exporting from Grids containing Formulas

When performing a CSV Export, the grid will export the evaluated values of any formulas in the grid.

When performing an Excel Export, the grid will export the formulas themselves, which should then be evaluated as normal when opening the exported file in Excel.

List of Mathematical Operators

Symbol Description + Addition, can be used to add two numbers, or add days to a Date - Subtraction, can be used to subtract two numbers, or subtract days from a Date * Multiplication, can be used to multiply two numbers / Division, can be used to divide two numbers ^ Exponentiation, can be used to raise a number to a power & Concatenation, can be used to join two strings = Equal to, can be used to compare two values <> Not equal to, can be used to compare two values > Greater than, can be used to compare two values < Less than, can be used to compare two values >= Greater than or equal to, can be used to compare two values <= Less than or equal to, can be used to compare two values

List of Provided Functions

Numeric Functions

Function Description SUM(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the sum of all arguments. SUMIF(range, criteria, [sum_range]) Returns the sum of values in sum_range where the corresponding values in range meet the criteria . If sum_range is not provided, range is used for summation. PRODUCT(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the product of all arguments. MIN(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the minimum value among the arguments. MAX(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the maximum value among the arguments. AVERAGE(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the average of all numeric values among the arguments. MEDIAN(arg1, arg2, ...) Returns the median of all numeric values among the arguments. POWER(arg1, arg2) Returns the result of raising the first argument to the power of the second argument. RAND() Returns a random number between 0 and 1.

Date Functions

Function Description NOW() Returns a date object representing the current date and time. TODAY() Returns a date object representing the current date with the time set to 00:00:00.

Text Functions

Function Description CONCAT(arg1, arg2, ...)

Logical Functions

Function Description IF(condition, value_if_true, value_if_false) Returns value_if_true if the condition is true, otherwise returns value_if_false .

Counting Functions