Find allows for values to be searched within the grid, with all matches highlighted and navigable, similar to find ( ^ Ctrl + F ) within the browser.

Find is only compatible with the Client-Side Row Model.

Enabling Find Copy

Find is enabled by setting the grid option findSearchValue with the text to be searched for.

find Search Value Copy string Text to find within the grid.

< ag - grid - vue : findSearchValue = "findSearchValue" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . findSearchValue = 'rowing' ;

The grid API methods findNext() , findPrevious() , and findGoTo(matchNumber) can be used to move between the matches, or findClearActive() can be used to clear the active match.

find Next Copy Function Go to the next match. find Previous Copy Function Go to the previous match. find Go To Copy Function Go to the provided match (first match is 1 ). By default, if the provided match is already active, this will do nothing. If force is set to true , this will instead reset the active match to that provided (e.g. scroll the grid). find Clear Active Copy Function Clear the active match.

Changing the Find search value, changing the active match, or updates to the grid that cause changes to the visible cells (e.g. changing columns/rows) trigger the findChanged event. The event contains details on the active match, as well as the total number of matches.

find Changed Copy FindChangedEvent Find details have changed (e.g. Find search value, active match, or updates to grid cells).

The active match and the total number of matches can also be retrieved via the API.

find Get Total Matches Copy Function Get the total number of matches. find Get Active Match Copy Function Get the active match, or undefined if no active match.

Using Find with Cell Components Copy

By default, Find searches within the Formatted Value of the cell, or the raw cell value if there is no Value Formatter. This is what is displayed in the cell by default.

Cell Components may display text that does not appear in the cell value. To enable Find to search within this additional text, the getFindText callback can be implemented on the Column Definition. Find will search within this value for matches.

get Find Text Copy GetFindTextFunc When using Find with custom cell renderers, this allows providing a custom value to search within. E.g. if the cell renderer is displaying text that is different from the cell formatted value. Returning null means Find will not search within the cell.

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'year' , getFindText : params => ` Year is ${ params . value } ` , } ] ;

When providing a custom cell component, the component is responsible for highlighting any matches and active matches within the cell. The grid API provides the following methods to help with this.

find Get Num Matches Copy Function Get the number of matches within the provided cell. find Get Parts Copy Function Get the parts of a cell value, including matches and active match. Used for custom cell components.

The following example demonstrates a custom cell component in the Year column, which uses the features described above. The custom cell component reuses the grid CSS classes ag-find-match and ag-find-active-match to apply the same styling as the default grid cell component.

Find does not work with the Animate Show Changed Cell Component or the Animate Slide Cell Component. If using these, provide a getFindText that returns null to exclude them from the search results. The same approach should also be used if manually specifying agCheckboxCellRenderer .

Customising Find Copy

Find can be customised by providing an object of type FindOptions to the grid option findOptions .

current Page Only Copy boolean Match values in the current page only (when pagination enabled). case Sensitive Copy boolean Match case of values. search Detail Copy boolean Perform searches across Detail Grids or Custom Detail Cells when using Master/Detail.

< ag - grid - vue : findOptions = "findOptions" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . findOptions = { caseSensitive : true , currentPageOnly : true , } ;

The following example demonstrates performing a case sensitive search, and finding matches within the current page only:

Find with Master / Detail Copy

When using Master / Detail, Find will not search within detail rows by default (either Detail Grids or Custom Details). To enable Find to search within detail rows, set searchDetail within findOptions to true :

< ag - grid - vue : findOptions = "findOptions" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . findOptions = { searchDetail : true , } ;

Detail Grids Copy

If a row containing a Detail Grid is expanded, Find will automatically search within the Detail Grid. If the master row is not expanded, the grid does not exist yet, so Find does not know how many matches there are. Find cannot create all of the Detail Grids as there may be a very large number of them.

If you want Find to search within collapsed detail rows, then you must provide the getFindMatches callback to the detailCellRendererParams grid option. This tells Find how many matches are expected to be in the Detail Grid. If the active match moves to within the Detail Grid, the Detail Grid will automatically be expanded.

get Find Matches Copy GetFindMatches If using Find across Master / Detail and the Detail Grid is not open, this will be called to work out the number of matches that would be within the Detail Grid.

The following example demonstrates Find across nested Master / Detail Grids:

Custom Detail Copy

For Find to work with Custom Detail Cells, Find needs to know how many matches are within the detail row. This is done by providing the getFindMatches callback to the detailCellRendererParams grid option. This tells Find how many matches are expected to be in the Custom Detail. If the active match moves to within the Custom Detail, the Custom Detail will automatically be expanded.

get Find Matches Copy GetFindMatches If using Find across Master / Detail, this will be called to work out the number of matches that would be within the custom detail cell.

The Custom Detail Cell Component is responsible for highlighting matches, similar to Custom Cell Components.

The following example demonstrates Find across Custom Details:

Find with Full Width Rows Copy

For Find to work with Full Width Rows, Find needs to know how many matches are within the row. This is done by providing the getFindMatches callback to the fullWidthCellRendererParams grid option. This tells Find how many matches are expected to be in the Full Width Row.

get Find Matches Copy GetFindMatches If using Find with full width rows, this will be called to work out the number of matches that would be within the full width row.

The Full Width Row Component is responsible for highlighting matches, similar to Custom Cell Components.

The following example demonstrates Find with Full Width Rows:

Find with Custom Group Row Component Copy

Using Find with a Custom Group Row Inner Component ( groupRowRendererParams.innerRenderer ) or a Custom Group Row Component ( groupRowRenderer ) is similar to using Using Find with Cell Components. If the component displays text that does not appear in the cell value, the getFindText callback can be implemented on the groupRowRendererParams grid option. Find will search within this value for matches.

get Find Text Copy GetFindTextFunc When using Find with a custom group row renderer, this allows providing a custom value to search within. E.g. if the group row renderer is displaying text that is different from the formatted value. Returning null means Find will not search within the group row.

< ag - grid - vue : groupRowRendererParams = "groupRowRendererParams" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . groupRowRendererParams = { getFindText : params => ` Group value is ${ params . value } ` , } ;

Content to Search Copy

Find is designed to search within "visible" cell contents.

Searching is not performed within hidden columns. Columns not displayed due to Column Groups being expanded/collapsed are counted as being hidden.

The rows are searched after filtering and sorting have been performed.

Searching will be performed within the children of Collapsed Row Groups. When the active match is set to a child row within a collapsed group, the group is expanded (along with its parents if necessary).

When using Row Pagination, searching will be performed across all pages by default.

See the Customising Find section for an example of using Find with Row Grouping, as well as how to customise behaviour for Pagination.