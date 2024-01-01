Vue Data GridMenu Item ComponentEnterprise
Menu item components allow you to customise the menu items shown in the Column Menu and Context Menu. Use these when the provided menu items do not meet your requirements.
Example: Custom Menu Item Components
The following example demonstrates a custom menu item component in both the column menu and context menu.
Implementing a Menu Item Component
Implement this interface to provide a custom menu item.
interface IMenuItem {
// optional methods
// Configure the default grid behaviour for this item, including styling,
// and mouse and keyboard interactions.
// Return `true` to use all default behaviour, `false` to use no default behaviour
// (equivalent to `configureDefaults` not being defined),
// or `IMenuConfigParams` to choose what default behaviour to use.
configureDefaults(): boolean | IMenuConfigParams;
// Called when the item is activated/deactivated, either via mouseover or keyboard navigation.
setActive(active: boolean): void;
// If the item has a sub menu, called when the sub menu is opened/closed.
setExpanded(expanded: boolean): void;
// Called when the item is selected, e.g. clicked or Enter is pressed.
select(): void;
}
To enable the default menu item behaviour, implement the
configureDefaults method and return
true (see Providing Custom Behaviour).
When a menu item is instantiated, the following will be made available on
this.params:
Properties available on the
IMenuItemParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface.
on
Callback to let the menu know that the current item has become active. Required if updating the active status within the menu item.
level
Typenumber
Level within the menu tree (starts at 0).
is
Returns
true if another sub menu is open.
open
Open the sub menu for this item.
activateFirstItem If
true, activate the first item in the sub menu.
close
Close the sub menu for this item.
close
Close the entire menu.
update
Update the grid-provided tooltip for this item.
sub
If this item is a sub menu, contains a list of menu item definitions
menu
Provide a custom menu item component. See Menu Item Component for framework specific implementation details.
menu
Parameters to be passed to the custom menu item component specified in
menuItem.
name
Typestring
Name of the menu item.
disabled
Typeboolean
Set to
true to display the menu item as disabled.
shortcut
Typestring
Shortcut text displayed inside menu item. Setting this doesn’t actually create a keyboard shortcut binding.
action
TypeFunction
Function that gets executed when item is chosen.
checked
Typeboolean
Set to true to provide a check beside the option.
icon
TypeElement | string
The icon to display, either a DOM element or HTML string.
css
CSS classes to apply to the menu item.
tooltip
Typestring
Tooltip text to be displayed for the menu item.
suppress
If
true, will keep the menu open when the item is selected. Note that if this item has a sub menu, it will always remain open regardless of this property.
api
TypeGridApi
The grid api.
context
TypeTContext
Application context as set on
gridOptions.context.
Default Styling
In order for the menu to size dynamically, the default styling is provided via
display: table. This means that if custom menu item components are used alongside grid-provided menu items, then they must adhere to a certain structure, or the grid styles must be overridden.
The default structure consists of a parent element with
display: table-row, and four children with
display: table-cell. This can be seen in the example above. If using
configureDefaults and not suppressing root styling, the grid will automatically add the correct styling to the parent element.
This format can be overridden by Styling the Menu, notably
ag-menu-list,
ag-menu-option,
ag-menu-option-part,
ag-menu-separator and
ag-menu-separator-part. This is demonstrated in the Providing Custom Behaviour example below.
Providing Custom Behaviour
As described above, the easiest way to configure the behaviour of a custom menu item is returning
true from
configureDefaults.
If this is not done, then the custom menu item will need to implement all of the required behaviour itself.
It is also possible to disable certain parts of the behaviour by returning an object of type
IMenuConfigParams from
configureDefaults:
The following example demonstrates providing custom behaviour (in the column menu only) by including a filter as a menu item. To allow for a full-width custom menu item alongside grid-provided ones, the default menu styling is overridden (see Default Styling).
Note this shows a column filter in the custom menu item as an example for how complex items can be added. It is not meant to be used as a complete solution.
Registering Menu Item Components
See Registering Custom Components for details on registering and using custom menu item.