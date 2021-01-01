Vue Data Grid: Master / Detail - Nesting

It is possible to nest Master / Detail grids. There is no special configuration required to do this, you just configure another Detail Grid to also act as a Master Grid.

The following snippet illustrates how to achieve nesting by configuring Detail Grids to also act as Master Grids.

const gridOptionsLevel3 = { ... } const gridOptionsLevel2 = { masterDetail : true , detailCellRendererParams : { detailGridOptions : gridOptionsLevel3 , getDetailRowData : function ( params ) { ... } } ... } const gridOptionsLevel1 = { masterDetail : true , detailCellRendererParams : { detailGridOptions : gridOptionsLevel2 , getDetailRowData : function ( params ) { ... } } ... }

Below shows a simple Master Detail setup with two levels of Master Detail. The example is kept short (few rows and columns) so as to focus on the nesting.