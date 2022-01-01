Vue Data Grid: Customising Borders

Control the borders around rows, cells and UI elements.

The grid exposes many variables for customising borders. For each kind of border, the style and colour are controlled by two different variables. For a given kind of border, --ag-borders-{kind} should be set to a CSS border style and width (e.g. solid 1px ) or none to disable; and --ag-{kind}-border-color can be set to a CSS border color e.g. red .

These variables use Variable Cascading to allow you to enable/disable all borders quickly or fine tune the borders shown. In the list below, setting a parent item in the list will set the default value for all children:

--ag-borders and --ag-border-color - the master control for all borders in the grid --ag-borders-critical and --ag-critical-border-color - borders that are important for UX even on grids without many borders - for example to differentiate pinned from regular columns. Themes that disable borders generally may want to enable these borders --ag-borders-secondary and --ag-secondary-border-color - borders separating UI elements within components. --ag-borders-row and --ag-secondary-border-row - borders between rows in the grid --ag-borders-input and --ag-secondary-border-row - borders around text inputs --ag-borders-secondary and --ag-secondary-border-color



