Simple editor that uses HTML select , allowing users to select a cell value from a list of provided values.

Enabling Select Cell Editor

Edit any cell in the grid below to see the Select Cell Editor.

Enabled with agSelectCellEditor and configured with ISelectCellEditorParams .

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , } } ]

Customisation

List Gap

It is possible to customise the space between the editor input and the popup when opened. Edit any cell below to see the popup displayed at an offset from the input.

This can be customised by setting the valueListGap parameter as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'English' , 'Spanish' , 'French' , 'Portuguese' , '(other)' ] , valueListGap : 10 } } ]

List Size

It is possible to customise the size of the list popup when opened. In the grid below, the editor popups in the right column are displayed with a specified size, whereas the editor popups in the left column are displayed with the default size.

This can be customised by setting the valueListMaxHeight and valueListMaxWidth parameters as shown below:

columnDefs : [ { cellEditor : 'agSelectCellEditor' , cellEditorParams : { values : [ 'AliceBlue' , 'AntiqueWhite' , 'Aqua' , ] , valueListMaxHeight : 120 , valueListMaxWidth : 120 } } ]

API Reference

Properties available on the ISelectCellEditorParams<TValue = any> interface. values Type TValue[] List of values to display value List Gap Type number Default 4 The space in pixels between the value display and the list of items. value List Max Height Type number | string The maximum height of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Height of Popup Parent. value List Max Width Type number | string The maximum width of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Width of the cell being edited.

We have found the standard HTML Select doesn't have an API that's rich enough to play properly with the grid. When a cell is double clicked to start editing, it is desired that the Select is a) shown and b) opened ready for selection. There is no API to open a browsers Select. For this reason to edit there are two interactions needed 1) double click to start editing and 2) single click to open the Select. We also observed different results while using keyboard navigation to control editing, e.g. while using Enter to start editing. Some browsers would open the Select, others would not. This is down to the browser implementation and given there is no API for opening the Select, there is nothing the grid can do. If you are unhappy with the additional click required, we advise you don't depend on the browsers standard Select (ie avoid agSelectCellEditor ) and instead use agRichSelectCellEditor or create your own using a Cell Editor Component.

Continue to the next section: Rich Select Cell Editor.