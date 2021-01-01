Vue Data Grid: Chart Events

There are several events which are raised at different points in the lifecycle of a chart.

ChartCreated

This event is raised whenever a chart is first created.

interface ChartCreated { type : string ; chartId : string ; chartModel : ChartModel ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

ChartRangeSelectionChanged

This is raised any time that the data range used to render the chart from is changed, e.g. by using the range selection handle or by making changes in the Data tab of the configuration sidebar. This event contains a cellRange object that gives you information about the range, allowing you to recreate the chart.

interface ChartRangeSelectionChanged { type : string ; id : string ; chartId : string ; cellRange : CellRangeParams ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; } interface CellRangeParams { rowStartIndex : number | null ; rowStartPinned ? : string ; rowEndIndex : number | null ; rowEndPinned ? : string ; columns : ( string | Column ) [ ] ; }

ChartOptionsChanged

Formatting changes made by users through the Format Panel will raise the ChartOptionsChanged event:

interface ChartOptionsChanged { type : string ; chartId : string ; chartType : ChartType ; chartThemeName : string ; chartOptions : ChartOptions ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; } type ChartType = 'groupedColumn' | 'stackedColumn' | 'normalizedColumn' | 'groupedBar' | 'stackedBar' | 'normalizedBar' | 'line' | 'scatter' | 'bubble' | 'pie' | 'doughnut' | 'area' | 'stackedArea' | 'normalizedArea' ;

Here the chartThemeName will be set to the name of the currently selected theme, which will be either one of the Provided Themes or a Custom Theme if used.

ChartDestroyed

This is raised when a chart is destroyed.

interface ChartDestroyed { type : string ; chartId : string ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

Example: Chart Events

The following example demonstrates when the described events occur by writing to the console whenever they are triggered. Try the following:

Create a chart from selection, for example, select a few cells in the "Month" and "Sunshine" columns and right-click to "Chart Range" as a "Line" chart. Notice that a "Created chart with ID id-xxxxxxxxxxxxx" message has been logged to the console.

Shrink or expand the selection by a few cells to see the "Changed range selection of chart with ID id-xxxxxxxxxxxx" logged.

Click the hamburger icon inside the chart dialog to show chart settings and switch to a column chart. Notice that a "Changed options of chart with ID id-xxxxxxxxxxxxx" message has been logged to the console.

Close the chart dialog to see the "Destroyed chart with ID id-xxxxxxxxxxx" message logged.

Accessing Chart Instance

Charts in the grid are produced by the AG Charts library, which is integrated directly into the grid for your convenience. In some advanced use cases, you may wish to access the chart instance that is produced by AG Charts, in order to interact with the chart directly.

The chart instance can be obtained from the chartRef using the getChartRef() API.

function getChartRef ( chartId : string ) : ChartRef | undefined ;

Here is the implementation:

function onChartCreated ( event ) { const chartRef = gridOptions . api . getChartRef ( event . chartId ) ; const chart = chartRef . chart ; }

Note in the snippet above, the chartId is obtained from the ChartCreated event which is supplied to the onChartCreated callback. The chartId is provided in all chart events.

The example below shows how the chart instance can be used, creating a subtitle and updating it dynamically as you change the range selection.

Other Resources

To learn about series events refer to the standalone charting library documentation.

