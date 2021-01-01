Vue Data Grid: Sparklines - Points of Interest

This section covers customisation of Sparkline Points of Interest.

Some data points in the sparklines are special and can be emphasised to allow for quick identification and comparisons across the values of a single sparkline or across multiple sparklines of the same type. These include:

First and Last

Minimum and Maximum

Positive and Negative

These special points can be customised via the formatter callback function to make them stand out from the rest of the data points which are using the global styles.

The formatter is a callback function used to return formatting for individual data points based on the given parameters.

The formatter receives an input parameter according to the sparkline type.

Below are some examples demonstrating the different formatters for the three sparkline types:

Line and Area Sparklines Points of Interest

In the line and area sparklines, each data point is represented by a marker. To customise the points of interest, the formatter function is added to the marker options:

sparklineOptions : { marker : { formatter : markerFormatter , } , }

The formatter callback function will receive an input parameter of type markerFormatterParams .

The function return type should be MarkerFormat , allowing the following attributes to be customised:

size

fill

stroke

strokeWidth

The following sections outline how the attributes mentioned above can be customised for various special points of interest:

First and Last

Let's say we have a line sparkline where the markers are all 'skyblue' but we want to make the first and last markers stand out with a purple fill and stroke style.

We can do this by adding the following formatter to the marker options.

const markerFormatter = ( params ) => { const { first , last } = params ; return { size : first || last ? 5 : 3 , fill : first || last ? '#9a60b4' : 'skyblue' , stroke : first || last ? '#9a60b4' : 'skyblue' } } ;

In the snippet above, first and last boolean values are extracted from the params object and used to conditionally set the size , fill and stroke of the markers.

In the snippet above, first and last boolean values are extracted from the params object and used to conditionally set the size, fill and stroke of the markers.

If the given data point is the first or last point i.e. if first or last is true, the size of the marker is set to 5 px. All other markers will be 3 px. Similar conditional logic is applied to colorise the markers to distinguish the first and last points from the rest.

See the result of adding this formatter in the sparklines on the right below, compared with the ones on the left which are using global styles in marker options:

Min and Max

Similar to first and last, to emphasise the min and max data points, the min and max booleans from the formatter params can be used to conditionally style the markers.

const markerFormatter = ( params ) => { const { min , max } = params ; return { size : min || max ? 5 : 3 , fill : min ? '#ee6666' : max ? '#3ba272' : 'skyBlue' , stroke : min ? '#ee6666' : max ? '#3ba272' : 'skyBlue' , } } ;

If the data point is a minimum or a maximum point – if min or max is true – the size is set to 5 px, otherwise it is set to 3 px.

If the marker represents a minimum point, the fill and stroke are set to red, if the marker represents a maximum point, the fill and stroke are set to green. Otherwise the fill and stroke are set to sky blue.

See the result of adding this formatter in the sparklines on the right below, compared with the ones on the left which are using global styles in marker options:

Positive and Negative

The positive and negative values can be distinguished by adding a formatter which returns styles based on the yValue of the data point.

This is demonstrated in the snippet below.

const markerFormatter = ( params ) => { const { yValue } = params ; return { fill : yValue < 0 ? 'red' : 'green' , stroke : yValue < 0 ? 'red' : 'green' } } ;

See the result of adding this formatter in the sparklines on the right below, compared with the ones on the left which are using global styles in marker options:

Column Sparklines Points of Interest

In the column sparklines, each data point is represented by a rectangle/ column. The formatter callback function applies to the individual columns and is added to sparklineOptions :

sparklineOptions : { type : 'column' , formatter : columnFormatter , }

The formatter will receive an input parameter with values associated with the data point it represents. The input parameter type is columnFormatterParams .

The function return type should be ColumnFormat , allowing these attributes to be customised:

fill

stroke

strokeWidth

The following sections outline how the attributes mentioned above can be customised for various special points of interest:

First and Last

Let's say we want to make the first and last columns in our column sparklines stand out by styling them differently to the rest of the columns.

We can do this by adding the following formatter to the sparklineOptions .

const columnFormatter = ( params ) => { const { first , last } = params ; return { fill : first || last ? '#ea7ccc' : 'skyblue' , stroke : first || last ? '#ea7ccc' : 'skyblue' } } ;

Here is the result of adding this formatter compared with setting global styles in sparklineOptions :

Min and Max

Similar to first and last, to emphasise the min and max data points, the min and max booleans from the formatter params can be used to conditionally style the markers.

const columnFormatter = ( params ) => { const { min , max } = params ; return { fill : min ? '#ee6666' : max ? '#3ba272' : 'skyBlue' , stroke : min ? '#ee6666' : max ? '#3ba272' : 'skyBlue' , } } ;

Here is the result of adding this formatter compared with setting global styles in sparklineOptions :

Positive and Negative

The positive and negative values can be distinguished by adding a formatter which returns styles based on the yValue of the data point.

This is demonstrated in the snippet below.

const columnFormatter = ( params ) => { const { yValue } = params ; return { fill : yValue < 0 ? '#a90000' : '#5470c6' , stroke : yValue < 0 ? '#a90000' : '#5470c6' } } ;

Here is the result of adding this formatter compared with setting global styles in sparklineOptions :

Example: Points of Interest

The example below shows formatting of special points for line, area and column sparklines.

It should be noted that

The highlighted property on the params object is used to distinguish between highlighted and un-highlighted states.

property on the object is used to distinguish between highlighted and un-highlighted states. The formatter for line and area sparklines is added to the marker options

for line and area sparklines is added to the options The size property is returned from the area and line formatters to make certain special markers visible and the rest invisible.

All formatters will receive the highlighted property in the input. If the current data point is highlighted, the highlighted property will be set to true; make sure to check this if you want to differentiate between the highlighted and un-highlighted states when customising the special points.

Interfaces

MarkerFormatterParams

Properties available on the MarkerFormatterParams interface. datum any The raw data associated with the specific marker. xValue any The X value of the data point. yValue any The Y value of the data point. min boolean Whether or not the marker is a minimum point. max boolean Whether or not the marker is a maximum point. first boolean Whether or not the marker represents the first data point. last boolean Whether or not the marker represents the last data point. fill string The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual marker. stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual marker. strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual marker. size number The width in pixels of the individual marker. highlighted boolean Whether or not the marker is highlighted.

MarkerFormat

Properties available on the MarkerFormat interface. enabled boolean Set to false to make marker invisible. size number The width in pixels of the individual marker. fill string The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual marker. stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual marker. strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual marker.

ColumnFormatterParams

Properties available on the ColumnFormatterParams interface. datum any The raw data associated with the specific column. xValue any The X value of the data point. yValue any The Y value of the data point. width number The width of the column in pixels. height number The height of the column in pixels. min boolean Whether or not the column is a minimum point. max boolean Whether or not the column is a maximum point. first boolean Whether or not the column represents the first data point. last boolean Whether or not the column represents the last data point. fill string The CSS colour value for the fill of the individual column. stroke string The CSS colour value for the outline of the individual column. strokeWidth number The thickness in pixels for the stroke of the individual column. highlighted boolean Whether or not the column is highlighted.

