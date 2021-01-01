Vue Data Grid: AG Grid Packages

AG Grid packages are the easiest way to get started with AG Grid, but the trade-off will be a larger overall bundle size may be larger than required if you don't need all features within a given package.

Introduction

The following artifacts are " packages " and are designed to work to together:

Package Name Contents ag-grid-community All Community Features ag-grid-enterprise All Enterprise Features ag-grid-vue Vue Support

When using packages you get all of the code within that package and cannot pick and choose which features you require. You also don't need to register these packages in the same way you do with modules .

This means that it is easier to use packages but the trade-off will be you'll end up with a larger bundle size if you don't require all features within a given package.

If you do decide to use packages you'll need to specify ag-grid-community as a minimum dependency:

"dependencies" : { "ag-grid-community" : "~26.0.1" }

You can then (optionally) specify ag-grid-enterprise if you require Enterprise features:

"dependencies": { "ag-grid-community": "~26.0.1" + "ag-grid-enterprise": "~26.0.1" //...other dependencies... }

If you do require Enterprise features you'll additionally need to import the ag-grid-enterprise package for it to be included in your application:

import 'ag-grid-enterprise' ;

Finally, if you're using Vue you'll need to specify ag-grid-vue packages:

"dependencies": { "ag-grid-community": "~26.0.1" "ag-grid-enterprise": "~26.0.1" + "ag-grid-vue": "~26.0.1" //...other dependencies... }

Please refer to the modules documentation for more information on that side of things.

Please refer to the Getting Started guides for a walkthrough on how to install and use these packages from the ground up: