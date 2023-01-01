Vue Data Grid: Chart Tool Panels

The Chart Tool Panels allow users to change the selected chart type and customise the data and chart formatting.

Accessing Chart Tool Panels

The Chart Tool Panels are accessed by clicking on the button highlighted above. Note they can also be opened via configuration (see examples in this section) or programmatically through the Grid API, see Open / Close Chart Tool Panels.

Settings Tool Panel

The Settings Panel can be used to change the chart type and chart theme.

Chart Settings Panel

It is possible to configure which chart groups and chart types are included via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:

chartToolPanelsDef ChartToolPanelsDef Allows customisation of the Chart Tool Panels, such as changing the tool panels visibility and order, as well as choosing which charts should be displayed in the settings panel. chartToolPanelsDef: ChartToolPanelsDef; interface ChartToolPanelsDef { // Customisations for the settings panel settingsPanel?: ChartSettingsPanel; // Customisations for the format panel formatPanel?: ChartFormatPanel; // Customisations for the data panel dataPanel?: ChartDataPanel; // The ordered list of panels to show in the chart tool panels. If none specified, all panels are shown panels?: ChartToolPanelName[]; // The panel to open by default when the chart loads. If none specified, the tool panel is hidden by default and the first panel is open when triggered. defaultToolPanel?: ChartToolPanelName; } interface ChartSettingsPanel { // Chart groups customisations for which charts are displayed in the settings panel chartGroupsDef?: ChartGroupsDef; } interface ChartGroupsDef { columnGroup?: ('column' | 'stackedColumn' | 'normalizedColumn')[]; barGroup?: ('bar' | 'stackedBar' | 'normalizedBar')[]; pieGroup?: ('pie' | 'doughnut')[]; lineGroup?: ('line')[]; scatterGroup?: ('scatter' | 'bubble')[]; areaGroup?: ('area' | 'stackedArea' | 'normalizedArea')[]; histogramGroup?: ('histogram')[]; combinationGroup?: ('columnLineCombo' | 'areaColumnCombo' | 'customCombo')[]; } interface ChartFormatPanel { // The format panel group configurations, their order and whether they are shown. If not specified shows all groups groups?: ChartPanelGroupDef< ChartFormatPanelGroup>[]; } interface ChartPanelGroupDef<GroupType> { // The panel group type type: GroupType; // Whether the panel group is open by default. If not specified, it is closed isOpen?: boolean; } type ChartFormatPanelGroup = 'chart' | 'legend' | 'axis' | 'series' | 'navigator' interface ChartDataPanel { // The data panel group configurations, their order and whether they are shown. If not specified shows all groups groups?: ChartPanelGroupDef< ChartDataPanelGroup>[]; } type ChartDataPanelGroup = 'categories' | 'series' | 'seriesChartType' type ChartToolPanelName = 'settings' | 'data' | 'format'

The full list of chart groups with the corresponding chart types are shown below:

< ag - grid - vue : chartToolPanelsDef = "chartToolPanelsDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . chartToolPanelsDef = { settingsPanel : { chartGroupsDef : { columnGroup : [ 'column' , 'stackedColumn' , 'normalizedColumn' ] , barGroup : [ 'bar' , 'stackedBar' , 'normalizedBar' ] , pieGroup : [ 'pie' , 'doughnut' ] , lineGroup : [ 'line' ] , scatterGroup : [ 'scatter' , 'bubble' ] , areaGroup : [ 'area' , 'stackedArea' , 'normalizedArea' ] , histogramGroup : [ 'histogram' ] , combinationGroup : [ 'columnLineCombo' , 'areaColumnCombo' , 'customCombo' ] , } } } ;

The example below shows a subset of the provided chart groups with the chart types reordered. Note the following:

Only the Pie , Columns and Bar chart groups are shown and chart types have been reordered.

, and chart groups are shown and chart types have been reordered. The Settings Panel is configured to be open by default via defaultToolPanel: 'settings' .

Data Tool Panel

The Data Panel can be used to change the chart category and series.

Chart Data Panel

It is possible to configure which groups are shown, the order in which they appear and whether they are opened by default via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:

The default list and order of the Data Panel groups are as shown below:

< ag - grid - vue : chartToolPanelsDef = "chartToolPanelsDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . chartToolPanelsDef = { dataPanel : { groups : [ { type : 'categories' , isOpen : true } , { type : 'series' , isOpen : true } , { type : 'seriesChartType' , isOpen : true } ] } } ;

The seriesChartType group is only shown in Combination Charts.

The following example shows some Data Panel customisations. Note the following:

The Categories group is not included.

group is not included. The Series group is closed by default.

group is closed by default. The Data Panel is configured to be open by default via defaultToolPanel: 'data' .

Format Tool Panel

The Format Panel allows users to format the chart where the available formatting options differ between chart types.

Chart Format Panel

It is possible to configure which groups are shown, the order in which they appear and whether they are opened by default via the chartToolPanelsDef grid option:

The default list and order of format groups are as follows:

< ag - grid - vue : chartToolPanelsDef = "chartToolPanelsDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . chartToolPanelsDef = { formatPanel : { groups : [ { type : 'chart' , isOpen : false } , { type : 'legend' , isOpen : false } , { type : 'axis' , isOpen : false } , { type : 'series' , isOpen : false } , { type : 'navigator' , isOpen : false } ] } } ;

The selected chart determines which groups are displayed. For example, a pie chart does not have an axis so Axis groups will not be shown even if they are listed in chartToolPanelsDef.formatPanel.groups .

The following example shows some Format Panel customisations. Note the following:

The format panel groups have been reordered.

The Axis group is open by default.

group is open by default. The Navigator group has been omitted.

group has been omitted. The Format Panel is configured to be open by default via defaultToolPanel: 'format' .

Omitting & Ordering Tool Panels

The Chart Tool Panels can be omitted and ordered using the chartToolPanelsDef.panels grid option:

< ag - grid - vue : chartToolPanelsDef = "chartToolPanelsDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . chartToolPanelsDef = { panels : [ 'data' , 'format' , 'settings' ] , } ;

The following example shows how the Chart Tool Panels can be omitted and ordered. Note the following:

The Format Tool Panel has been omitted.

Tool Panel has been omitted. The Data Tool Panel appears before the Settings Tool Panel.

Tool Panel appears before the Tool Panel. The Data Panel is configured to be open by default via defaultToolPanel: 'data' .

