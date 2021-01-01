Vue Data Grid: Cell Styles

Cell customisation is done a the column level via the column definition. You can mix and match any of the following mechanisms:

Cell Style: Providing a CSS style for the cells.

Providing a CSS style for the cells. Cell Class: Providing a CSS class for the cells.

Providing a CSS class for the cells. Cell Class Rules: Providing rules for applying CSS classes.

Each of these approaches are presented in the following sections.

Cell Style

Used to provide CSS styles directly (not using a class) to the cell. Can be either an object of CSS styles, or a function returning an object of CSS styles.

< ag - grid - vue [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { headerName : 'Static Styles' , field : 'static' , cellStyle : { color : 'red' , 'background-color' : 'green' } } , { headerName : 'Dynamic Styles' , field : 'dynamic' , cellStyle : params => { if ( params . value === 'Police' ) { return { color : 'red' , backgroundColor : 'green' } ; } return null ; } } , ] ;

Cell Class

Provides a class for the cells in this column. Can be a string (a class), array of strings (array of classes), or a function (that returns a string or an array of strings).

< ag - grid - vue [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { headerName : 'Static Class' , field : 'static' , cellClass : 'my-class' } , { headerName : 'Static Array of Classes' , field : 'staticArray' , cellClass : [ 'my-class1' , 'my-class2' ] , } , { headerName : 'Function Returns String' , field : 'function' , cellClass : params => { return params . value === 'something' ? 'my-class-1' : 'my-class-2' ; } , } , { name : 'Function Returns Array' , field : 'functionArray' , cellClass : params => [ 'my-class-1' , 'my-class-2' ] , } ] ;

Cell Class Rules

You can define rules which can be applied to include certain CSS classes via via colDef.cellClassRules . These rules are provided as a JavaScript map where the keys are the class names and the values are expressions that if evaluated to true, the class gets used. The expression can either be a JavaScript function, or a string which is treated as a shorthand for a function by the grid.

The following snippet is cellClassRules using functions on a year column:

this . cellClassRules = { 'rag-green-outer' : params => params . value === 2008 , 'rag-amber-outer' : params => params . value === 2004 , 'rag-red-outer' : params => params . value === 2000 , } ;

Cell Style, Cell Class & Cell Class Rules Params

All cellClass cellStyle and cellClassRules functions take a params object that implements the following interface:

interface CellClassParams { // The data associated with this row from rowData data: any; // The RowNode associated with this row node: RowNode; // The index of the row rowIndex: number; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // The colDef associated with the column for this cell colDef: ColDef; // The value to be rendered value: any; }

As an alternative, you can also provide shorthands of the functions using an expression. The column Age in the example uses expressions. An expression is evaluated by the grid by executing the string as if it were a Javascript expression. The expression has the following attributes available to it (mapping the the attributes of the equivalent params object):

x : maps value

: maps value ctx : maps context

: maps context node : maps node

: maps node data : maps data

: maps data colDef : maps colDef

: maps colDef rowIndex : maps rowIndex

: maps rowIndex api : maps the grid api

In other words, x and ctx map value and context, all other attributes map the parameters of the same name.

The following snippet is cellClassRules using expressions on an age column:

this . cellClassRules = { 'rag-green' : 'x < 20' , 'rag-amber' : 'x >= 20 && x < 25' , 'rag-red' : 'x >= 25' , } ;

Refresh of Styles

If you refresh a cell, or a cell is updated due to editing, the cellStyle, cellClass and cellClassRules are all applied again. This has the following effect:

cellStyle : All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style. If a new style is not present, the old style is left (the grid will NOT remove styles).

: All new styles are applied. If a new style is the same as an old style, the new style overwrites the old style. If a new style is not present, the old style is left (the grid will NOT remove styles). cellClass : All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use cellClassRules.

: All new classes are applied. Old classes are not removed so be aware that classes will accumulate. If you want to remove old classes, then use cellClassRules. cellClassRules : Rules that return true will have the class applied the second time. Rules that return false will have the class removed second time.

If you are using cellStyle to highlight changing data, then please take note that grid will not remove styles. For example if you are setting text color to 'red' for a condition, then you should explicitly set it back to default eg 'black' when the condition is not met. Otherwise the highlight will remain once it's first applied. cellStyle : params => params . value > 80 ? { color : 'red' } : null cellStyle : params => params . value > 80 ? { color : 'red' } : { color : 'black' }

Example Cell Styling

Below shows both cssClassRules snippets above in a full working example. The example demonstrates the following: