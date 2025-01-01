Unmanaged dragging is the default dragging for the grid. To use it, do not set the property rowDragManaged .

The example above shows how to implement simple row dragging using unmanaged row dragging and events similarly to the Managed Row Dragging example; however, the logic for moving the rows is in the application rather than the grid.

The property suppressRowDrag=true is set by the application depending on whether sorting or filtering is active. This is because the logic in the example doesn't cover these scenarios and wants to prevent row dragging when sorting or filtering is active.

Differences from Managed Row Dragging

Unmanaged dragging differs from managed dragging in the following ways:

The grid does not manage moving of the rows. The only thing the grid responds with is firing drag events. It is up to the application to do the moving of the rows (if that is what the application wants to do).

Dragging is allowed while sort is applied.

Dragging is allowed while filter is applied.

Dragging is allowed while row group or pivot is applied.

It is not possible for the grid to provide a generic solution for row dragging that fits all usage scenarios. The way around this is the grid fires events and the application is responsible for implementing what meets the application's requirements.

Row Drag Events

Row drag events are raised by both Managed Row Dragging and unmanaged row dragging.

There are five grid events associated with row dragging which are:

rowDragEnter : A drag has started, or dragging already started and the mouse has re-entered the grid having previously left the grid.

: A drag has started, or dragging already started and the mouse has re-entered the grid having previously left the grid. rowDragMove : The mouse has moved while dragging.

: The mouse has moved while dragging. rowDragLeave : The mouse has left the grid while dragging.

: The mouse has left the grid while dragging. rowDragEnd : The drag has finished over the grid.

: The drag has finished over the grid. rowDragCancel : The drag has cancelled over the grid.

Typically a drag will fire the following events:

rowDragEnter fired once - The drag has started. rowDragMove fired multiple times - The mouse is dragging over the rows. rowDragEnd fired once - The drag has finished.

Additional rowDragLeave and rowDragEnter events are fired if the mouse leaves or re-enters the grid. If the drag is finished outside of the grid, then the rowDragLeave is the last event fired and no rowDragEnd is fired, as the drag did not end on the grid.

When the Grid is created, a Drop Zone that is responsible for firing all the Row Drag Events is added to the Grid Body. This why Row Drag Events (including rowDragEnd ) are only fired when they happen on top of the Grid. If you need to monitor when a Row Drag ends outside of the Grid, for example, use the DragStopped event.

Each of the four row drag events extend the RowDragEvent interface.

Example Events

The example above demonstrates unmanaged row dragging with no attempt by the application or the grid to re-order the rows. This is on purpose to demonstrate that the grid will not attempt to re-order rows unless the rowDragManaged property is set to true. The example also demonstrates all the events that are fired.

From the example the following can be noted:

The first column has rowDrag=true which results in a draggable area included in the cell.

The grid has not set rowDragManaged which results in the grid not reordering rows as they are dragged.

All of the drag events are listened for and when one is received, it is printed to the console. To best see this, open the example in a new tab and open the developer console.

Because rowDragManaged is not set, the row dragging is left enabled even if sorting or filtering is applied. This is because your application should decide if dragging should be allowed or suppressed using the suppressRowDrag property.

While dragging the row, the setRowDropPositionIndicator API method is called to display the projected row drop location using a horizontal line indicator.

When dragging Multiple Rows with unmanaged row dragging, the application is in control of what gets dragged. It is possible to use the events to drag more than one row at a time, e.g. to move all selected rows in one go if using row selection.

See also Preventing Dropping on Certain Rows.

Dragging and Row Grouping

Row Grouping in the grid allows grouping rows by a particular column. Dragging rows while grouping is possible when doing unmanaged row dragging. The application is responsible for updating the data based on the drag events fired by the grid.

The example below uses row dragging to place rows into groups. It does not try to order the rows within the group. For this reason, the logic works regardless of sorting or filtering.

The example below shows row dragging with Row Grouping where the following can be noted:

The Athlete column has row drag enabled for non-group rows. This is achieved using the function variant of the rowDrag property.

column has row drag enabled for non-group rows. This is achieved using the function variant of the property. The grid has not set the rowDragManaged property which results in unmanaged row dragging.

property which results in unmanaged row dragging. The example does not re-order the rows. Instead the example demonstrates putting the rows into groups. If you drag a row, you can place it in a different parent group.

The example listens to the event onRowDragMove and changes the group a row belongs to while the drag is happening. It is the choice of your application whether it wants to move rows in real time during the drag, or wait until the drag action is complete.

and changes the group a row belongs to while the drag is happening. It is the choice of your application whether it wants to move rows in real time during the drag, or wait until the drag action is complete. The application can still move rows to groups even if ordering or sorting is applied. For this reason, the application does not suppress row dragging if sorting or filtering is applied.

Other Row Models

Unmanaged row dragging will work with any of the row models - Infinite, Server-Side and Viewport. With unmanaged dragging, the implementation of what happens when a particular drag happens is up to your application.

Next Up

Continue to the next section to learn about Row Dragging Customisation.