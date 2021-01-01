Vue Data Grid: Grid Events

gridReady GridReadyEvent The grid has initialised. Use this event if, for example, you need to use the grid's API to fix the columns to size. onGridReady = (event: GridReadyEvent) => void; interface GridReadyEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; }

gridSizeChanged GridSizeChangedEvent The size of the grid div has changed. In other words, the grid was resized. onGridSizeChanged = ( event: GridSizeChangedEvent ) => void; interface GridSizeChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The grid's DIV's clientWidth clientWidth: number; // The grid's DIV's clientHeight clientHeight: number; }

modelUpdated ModelUpdatedEvent Displayed rows have changed. Triggered after sort, filter or tree expand / collapse events. onModelUpdated = ( event: ModelUpdatedEvent ) => void; interface ModelUpdatedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // If true, the grid will try and animate the rows to the new positions animate: boolean | undefined; // If true, the grid has new data loaded, eg user called setRowData(), otherwise // it's the same data but sorted or filtered, in which case this is true, and rows // can animate around (eg rowNode id 24 is the same row node as last time). keepRenderedRows: boolean | undefined; // If true, then this update was a result of setRowData() getting called. This // gets the grid to scroll to the top again. newData: boolean | undefined; // True when pagination and a new page is navigated to. newPage: boolean; }

firstDataRendered FirstDataRenderedEvent Fired the first time data is rendered into the grid. onFirstDataRendered = ( event: FirstDataRenderedEvent ) => void; interface FirstDataRenderedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // Index of the first rendered row firstRow: number; // Index of the last rendered row lastRow: number; }

rowGroupOpened RowGroupOpenedEvent A row group was opened or closed. onRowGroupOpened = ( event: RowGroupOpenedEvent ) => void; interface RowGroupOpenedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; node: RowNode; // The user provided data for the row data: any; // The visible row index for the row rowIndex: number | null; // Either 'top', 'bottom' or null / undefined (if not set) rowPinned: string | null; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // If event was due to browser event (eg click), this is the browser event event?: Event | null; // True if the group is expanded. expanded: boolean; }

expandOrCollapseAll ExpandCollapseAllEvent Fired when calling either of the API methods expandAll() or collapseAll() . onExpandOrCollapseAll = ( event: ExpandCollapseAllEvent ) => void; interface ExpandCollapseAllEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; source: string; }

paginationChanged PaginationChangedEvent Triggered every time the paging state changes. Some of the most common scenarios for this event to be triggered are: The page size changes

The current shown page is changed

New data is loaded onto the grid onPaginationChanged = ( event: PaginationChangedEvent ) => void; interface PaginationChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // True if rows were animated to new position animate?: boolean; // True if rows were kept (otherwise complete redraw) keepRenderedRows?: boolean; // True if data was new (i.e user set new data) newData?: boolean; // True if user went to a new page newPage: boolean; }

pinnedRowDataChanged PinnedRowDataChangedEvent The client has set new pinned row data into the grid. onPinnedRowDataChanged = ( event: PinnedRowDataChangedEvent ) => void; interface PinnedRowDataChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; }

virtualRowRemoved VirtualRowRemovedEvent A row was removed from the DOM, for any reason. Use to clean up resources (if any) used by the row. onVirtualRowRemoved = ( event: VirtualRowRemovedEvent ) => void; interface VirtualRowRemovedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; node: RowNode; // The user provided data for the row data: any; // The visible row index for the row rowIndex: number | null; // Either 'top', 'bottom' or null / undefined (if not set) rowPinned: string | null; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // If event was due to browser event (eg click), this is the browser event event?: Event | null; }

viewportChanged ViewportChangedEvent Which rows are rendered in the DOM has changed. onViewportChanged = ( event: ViewportChangedEvent ) => void; interface ViewportChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // Index of the first rendered row firstRow: number; // Index of the last rendered row lastRow: number; }

bodyScroll BodyScrollEvent The body was scrolled horizontally or vertically. onBodyScroll = (event: BodyScrollEvent) => void; interface BodyScrollEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; direction: ScrollDirection; left: number; top: number; }

dragStarted DragStartedEvent When dragging starts. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc. onDragStarted = ( event: DragStartedEvent ) => void; interface DragStartedEvent { // One of {'cell','row','headerCell','toolPanel'} type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The DOM element that started the event. target: HTMLElement; }

dragStopped DragStoppedEvent When dragging stops. This could be any action that uses the grid's Drag and Drop service, e.g. Column Moving, Column Resizing, Range Selection, Fill Handle, etc. onDragStopped = ( event: DragStoppedEvent ) => void; interface DragStoppedEvent { // One of {'cell','row','headerCell','toolPanel'} type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; // The DOM element that started the event. target: HTMLElement; }

rowDataChanged RowDataChangedEvent The client has set new data into the grid using api.setRowData() or by changing the rowData bound property. onRowDataChanged = ( event: RowDataChangedEvent ) => void; interface RowDataChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; }

rowDataUpdated RowDataUpdatedEvent The client has updated data for the grid using api.applyTransaction(transaction) or by changing the rowData bound property with immutableData=true . onRowDataUpdated = ( event: RowDataUpdatedEvent ) => void; interface RowDataUpdatedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; }

toolPanelVisibleChanged ToolPanelVisibleChangedEvent The tool panel was hidden or shown. Use api.isToolPanelShowing() to get status. onToolPanelVisibleChanged = ( event: ToolPanelVisibleChangedEvent ) => void; interface ToolPanelVisibleChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; source: string | undefined; }

componentStateChanged ComponentStateChangedEvent Only used by React, Angular and VueJS AG Grid components (not used if doing plain JavaScript or Angular 1.x). If the grid receives changes due to bound properties, this event fires after the grid has finished processing the change. onComponentStateChanged = ( event: ComponentStateChangedEvent ) => void; interface ComponentStateChangedEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; }

asyncTransactionsFlushed AsyncTransactionsFlushed Async transactions have been applied. Contains a list of all transaction results. onAsyncTransactionsFlushed = ( event: AsyncTransactionsFlushed ) => void; interface AsyncTransactionsFlushed { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; results: (RowNodeTransaction | ServerSideTransactionResult)[]; }

cellKeyDown CellKeyDownEvent | FullWidthCellKeyDownEvent keyDown happened on a cell. See DOM eventhappened on a cell. See Keyboard Events onCellKeyDown = ( event: CellKeyDownEvent | FullWidthCellKeyDownEvent ) => void; interface CellKeyDownEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; node: RowNode; // The user provided data for the row data: any; // The visible row index for the row rowIndex: number | null; // Either 'top', 'bottom' or null / undefined (if not set) rowPinned: string | null; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // If event was due to browser event (eg click), this is the browser event event?: Event | null; column: Column; colDef: ColDef; // The value for the cell value: any; } interface FullWidthCellKeyDownEvent { // Event identifier type: string; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; node: RowNode; // The user provided data for the row data: any; // The visible row index for the row rowIndex: number | null; // Either 'top', 'bottom' or null / undefined (if not set) rowPinned: string | null; // The context as provided on `gridOptions.context` context: any; // If event was due to browser event (eg click), this is the browser event event?: Event | null; }