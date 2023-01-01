Vue Data GridRow Events Reference
See Row Event Guidance for important details about working with row events.
row
Row was selected or unselected.
mouse
Mouse has entered the row.
mouse
Mouse has left the row.
cell
One cell value has changed.
data
rowData has changed.
height
rowHeight has changed.
row
rowIndex has changed.
top
rowTop has changed.
expanded
expanded has changed.
first
firstChild has changed.
last
lastChild has changed.
child
childIndex has changed.
all
allChildrenCount has changed.
ui
uiLevel has changed.