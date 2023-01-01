Vue Data GridColumn Events Reference
Vue Data GridColumn Events Reference
See Column Event Guidance for important details about working with column events.
See Column Event Guidance for important details about working with column events.
filter
The filter active value has changed.
sort
The sort value has changed.
left
The left position has changed (e.g. column has moved).
moving
The column has started / finished moving (i.e. user is dragging the column to a new location).
width
The width value has changed.
visible
The visibility value has changed.
menu
The column menu was shown / hidden.
column
The row group value has changed.
column
The pivot value has changed.
column
The 'value' value has changed.