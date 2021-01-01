Vue Data Grid: Excel Export API Reference

author string The author of the exported file. Default: 'AG Grid'

autoConvertFormulas boolean If set to true , this will try to convert any cell that starts with = to a formula, instead of setting the cell value as regular string that starts with = . Default: false

columnWidth number Defines the default column width. If no value is present, each column will have value currently set in the application with a min value of 75px. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number: (params: ColumnWidthCallbackParams) => number .

exportMode string For backwards compatibility, this property could be set to xml , which will export an Excel Spreadsheet compatible with old Office versions (prior to Office 2007). Setting this to xml is not recommended as some features will not work in legacy mode. Default: 'xlsx' Options: 'xlsx' , 'xml'

fontSize number The default value for the font size of the Excel document. Default: 11

headerRowHeight number | Function The height in pixels of header rows. Defaults to Excel default value. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number: (params: RowHeightCallbackParams) => number .

rowHeight number | Function The height in pixels of all rows. Defaults to Excel default value. This property can also be supplied a callback function that returns a number: (params: RowHeightCallbackParams) => number .

sheetName string The name of the sheet in Excel where the grid will be exported. There is a max limit of 31 characters. Default: 'ag-grid'

appendContent ExcelCell[][] Content to put at the top of the exported sheet. A 2D array of ExcelCell objects (see Extra Content section).

prependContent ExcelCell[][] Content to put at the bottom of the exported sheet. A 2D array of ExcelCell objects (see Extra Content section).

allColumns boolean If true , all columns will be exported in the order they appear in the columnDefs. When false only the columns currently being displayed will be exported. Default: false

columnKeys (string | Column)[] Provide a list (an array) of column keys or Column objects if you want to export specific columns.

fileName string String to use as the file name. Default: 'export.xlsx'

onlySelected boolean Export only selected rows. Default: false

onlySelectedAllPages boolean Only export selected rows including other pages (only makes sense when using pagination). Default: false

margins ExcelSheetMargin The Excel document page margins. Relevant for printing.

pageSetup ExcelSheetPageSetup Allows you to setup the page orientation and size.

suppressTextAsCDATA boolean If true , text content will be encoded with XML character entities like < and > . This is only relevant when exportMode='xml' . Default: false

skipColumnGroupHeaders boolean Set to true to exclude header column groups. Default: false

skipColumnHeaders boolean Set to true if you don't want to export column headers. Default: false

skipRowGroups boolean Set to true to skip row group headers if grouping rows. Only relevant when grouping rows. Default: false

skipPinnedBottom boolean Set to true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the bottom of the grid. Default: false

getCustomContentBelowRow Function A callback function to return content to be inserted below a row in the export. getCustomContentBelowRow = ( params: GetCustomContentBelowRowParams ) => ExcelCell; interface GetCustomContentBelowRowParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; }

shouldRowBeSkipped Function A callback function that will be invoked once per row in the grid. Return true to omit the row from the export. shouldRowBeSkipped = ( params: ShouldRowBeSkippedParams ) => boolean; interface ShouldRowBeSkippedParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; context: object; }

processCellCallback Function A callback function invoked once per cell in the grid. Return a string value to be displayed in the export. For example this is useful for formatting date values. processCellCallback = ( params: ProcessCellCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessCellCallbackParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; value: any; accumulatedRowIndex: number; column: Column; type: string; }

processHeaderCallback Function A callback function invoked once per column. Return a string to be displayed in the column header. processHeaderCallback = ( params: ProcessHeaderCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessHeaderCallbackParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; }

processGroupHeaderCallback Function A callback function invoked once per column group. Return a string to be displayed in the column group header. Note that column groups are exported by default, this option will not work with skipColumnGroupHeaders=true . processGroupHeaderCallback = ( params: ProcessGroupHeaderCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessGroupHeaderCallbackParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; }

processRowGroupCallback Function A callback function invoked once per row group. Return a string to be displayed in the group cell. processRowGroupCallback = ( params: ProcessRowGroupCallbackParams ) => string; interface ProcessRowGroupCallbackParams { node: RowNode; api: GridApi; columnApi: ColumnApi; context: object; }