Vue Data Grid: Master / Detail

Master Detail refers to a top level grid called a Master Grid having rows that expand. When the row is expanded, another grid is displayed with more details related to the expanded row. The grid that appears is known as the Detail Grid.

Enabling Master / Detail

Master / Detail can be enabled using the masterDetail grid option with detail rows configured using detailCellRendererParams as shown below:

< ag - grid - vue [ masterDetail ] = "masterDetail" [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ detailCellRendererParams ] = "detailCellRendererParams" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . masterDetail = true ; this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'name' , cellRenderer : 'agGroupCellRenderer' } , { field : 'account' } ] ; this . detailCellRendererParams = { detailGridOptions : { columnDefs : [ { field : 'callId' } , { field : 'direction' } , { field : 'number' } ] } , getDetailRowData : params => { params . successCallback ( params . data . callRecords ) ; } } ;

The example below shows a simple Master / Detail with all the above configured.

Set the grid property masterDetail=true . This tells the grid to allow expanding rows to display Detail Grids. Set the Cell Renderer on one Master Grid column to agGroupCellRenderer . This tells the grid to use the Group Cell Renderer which in turn includes the expand / collapse functionality for that column. Set the Detail Cell Renderer* parameter detailGridOptions . This contains configuration for the Detail Grid such as what columns to display and what grid features you want enabled inside the Detail Grid. Provide a callback via the Detail Cell Renderer* parameter getDetailRowData . The callback is called for each Detail Grid and sets the rows to display in each Detail Grid.

To learn more about detailCellRendererParams configuration see the Detail Grids section.

Row Models

When using Master / Detail the Master Grid must be using either the Client-Side or Server-Side Row Models. It is not supported with the Viewport or Infinite Row Models.

The Detail Grid on the other hand can use any Row Model.

API Reference

Master Detail Properties

Top level Master Detail properties available on the Grid Options:

masterDetail boolean Used to enable Master Detail. See Enabling Master Detail Default: false detailCellRendererParams Specifies the params to be used by the default detail Cell Renderer . See Detail Grids keepDetailRows boolean Set to true to keep detail rows for when they are displayed again. Default: false keepDetailRowsCount number Sets the number of details rows to keep. Default: 10 detailRowHeight Set fixed height in pixels for each detail row.

Detail Cell Renderer Params

Detail Cell Renderer parameters available on the detailCellRendererParams object: