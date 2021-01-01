Vue Data Grid: Row Grouping - Unbalanced Groups

This section covers Unbalanced Groups - when grouping by rows that can contain null or undefined group values.

Handling Unbalanced Groups

If there are rows containing null or undefined values for the column that is being grouped then these rows will not be grouped. We refer to this scenario as Unbalanced Groups in that there is a mix of groups and rows as siblings.

The following example demonstrates:

Data is grouped by column 'State'. Rows are either grouped by state 'New York', 'California' or not grouped.

Removing the grouping shows that the non grouped rows have no 'State' value.