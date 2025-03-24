Learn how to upgrade AG Grid to a specific version.
These guides explain how to move from one version of AG Grid to another. They outline breaking changes, new features, and the adjustments you need to make in your code.
Codemods
All AG Grid releases from v31 onwards come with an accompanying Codemod to help automate the upgrade process. Codemods are scripts that fix the project's source files to address the majority of breaking changes and deprecations when upgrading from an older version.
Each of the migration guides listed below will include details on how to use Codemods to upgrade to that version. If you want to learn more about Codemods please review our dedicated Codemods documentation.
Version 33
|33.2.0
|March 24th, 2025
|Minor
|33.2.0 Release Notes
|33.1.0
|February 12th, 2025
|Minor
|33.1.0 Release Notes
|33.0.0
|December 11th, 2024
|Major
|33.0.0 Migration Guide
Version 32
|32.3.0
|October 22nd, 2024
|Minor
|32.3.0 Release Notes
|32.2.0
|September 17th, 2024
|Minor
|32.2.0 Release Notes
|32.1.0
|August 8th, 2024
|Minor
|32.1.0 Release Notes
|32.0.0
|July 1st, 2024
|Major
|32.0.0 Migration Guide
Version 31
|31.3.1
|April 30th, 2024
|Patch
|31.3.1 Release Notes
|31.2.0
|March 20th, 2024
|Minor
|31.2.0 Release Notes
|31.1.0
|February 20th, 2024
|Minor
|31.1.0 Release Notes
|31.0.0
|November 29th, 2023
|Major
|31.0.0 Migration Guide
Older versions
Review our migration guides for upgrading to older versions.