Vue Data GridMigration

Learn how to upgrade AG Grid to a specific version.

These guides explain how to move from one version of AG Grid to another. They outline breaking changes, new features, and the adjustments you need to make in your code.

Codemods Copy

All AG Grid releases from v31 onwards come with an accompanying Codemod to help automate the upgrade process. Codemods are scripts that fix the project's source files to address the majority of breaking changes and deprecations when upgrading from an older version.

Each of the migration guides listed below will include details on how to use Codemods to upgrade to that version. If you want to learn more about Codemods please review our dedicated Codemods documentation.

Version 33 Copy

33.2.0 March 24th, 2025 Minor 33.2.0 Release Notes
33.1.0 February 12th, 2025 Minor 33.1.0 Release Notes
33.0.0 December 11th, 2024 Major 33.0.0 Migration Guide

Version 32 Copy

32.3.0 October 22nd, 2024 Minor 32.3.0 Release Notes
32.2.0 September 17th, 2024 Minor 32.2.0 Release Notes
32.1.0 August 8th, 2024 Minor 32.1.0 Release Notes
32.0.0 July 1st, 2024 Major 32.0.0 Migration Guide

Version 31 Copy

31.3.1 April 30th, 2024 Patch 31.3.1 Release Notes
31.2.0 March 20th, 2024 Minor 31.2.0 Release Notes
31.1.0 February 20th, 2024 Minor 31.1.0 Release Notes
31.0.0 November 29th, 2023 Major 31.0.0 Migration Guide

Older versions Copy

Review our migration guides for upgrading to older versions.