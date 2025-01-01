Angular Ivy Support, Sticky Group Rows, Column Headers Word Wrapping, Theming Using CSS Variables
What's New
AG Grid 28.0 adds many new features - full Angular Ivy support, sticky group rows, column headers with word wrapping, theming using CSS variables, exporting row groups to Excel as expandable/collapsible and many more.
See AG Grid 28.0 Documentation.
Breaking Changes
@ag-grid-community/all-modulesand
@ag-grid-enterprise/all-moduleshave been removed. If using
@ag-grid-community/all-modules, switch to using Packages instead. For smaller package sizes, use Modules.
In Client-side row model, sorting a group column now also sorts the individual columns and vice versa. Sort models saved prior to this change will behave differently, as sorted grouped columns now apply the sort to the group column.
The
lengthgetter and setter, as well as the
forEachfunction, have been removed from the
IAggFuncParams.
As a result aggregate functions expecting an array type as the parameter are no longer supported.
When using Server-side row model Infinite Scroll, filtering the grid selectively refreshes only the groups affected by the filter changes. If using Server-side row model with tree data, filtering happens client-side. The old behavior of purging all rows from the root level on filter change is available by enabling the grid option
serverSideFilterAllLevels.
The properties
appendContent,
prependContent, and
getCustomContentBelowRowof the Excel Export now use the
ExcelRow[]interface and no longer use
ExcelCell[][].
The grid no longer fires the
rowDataChangedevent, which is now deprecated. Instead, it fires
rowDataUpdatedon all occasions, as well as
filter.onNewRowsLoadedon all occasions.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
Grid Options
serverSideSortingAlwaysResetsis deprecated, use
serverSideSortAllLevelsinstead
serverSideFilteringAlwaysResetsis deprecated, use
serverSideFilterAllLevelsinstead
processSecondaryColDef()is deprecated, use
processPivotResultColDef()instead
processSecondaryColGroupDef()is deprecated, use
processPivotResultColGroupDef()instead
serverSideStoreType=full/partialis deprecated, use
serverSideInfiniteScroll=true/falseinstead
Column API
getSecondaryPivotColumn()is deprecated, use
getPivotResultColumn()instead
setSecondaryColumns()is deprecated, use
setPivotResultColumns()instead
getPrimaryColumns()is deprecated, use
getColumns()instead
Grid API
getServerSideStoreParams(GetServerSideStoreParamsParams)is deprecated, use
getServerSideGroupLevelParams(GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParams)instead
getServerSideStoreState()is deprecated, use
getServerSideGroupLevelState()instead
refreshServerSideStore()is deprecated, use
refreshServerSide()instead
serverSideSortingAlwaysResetsis deprecated, use
serverSideSortAllLevelsinstead
Interfaces
IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams
storeInfois deprecated, use
groupLevelInfoinstead
LoadSuccessParams
storeInfois deprecated, use
groupLevelInfoinstead
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.