AG Grid is available for download from NPM. Once installed, you need to import the package and register the modules you want to use.

Installation

Install the ag-grid-vue3 package, which also installs ag-grid-community:

npm install ag-grid-vue3

To use AG Grid Enterprise features, install the ag-grid-enterprise package:

npm install ag-grid-enterprise

You can test AG Grid Enterprise locally without a licence. To test in production, access support, and remove the watermark and console warnings, request a trial licence.

ag-grid-vue3 and ag-grid-enterprise versions must be identical to ensure that all features work correctly.

Registering Modules

Register the AllCommunityModule to access all Community features:

import { AllCommunityModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community'; 

// Register all Community features
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllCommunityModule]);

Register the AllEnterpriseBundle to access all Community and Enterprise features:

import { ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community'; 
import { AllEnterpriseModule } from 'ag-grid-enterprise';

// Register all Community and Enterprise features
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);

To minimize bundle size, only register the modules you want to use. See the Selecting Modules docs for more information.

Importing

Import the AgGridVue component from the ag-grid-vue3 package:

import { AgGridVue } from "ag-grid-vue3";