Vue Data GridRange Handle

When working with cell selection, it can be useful to have a handle inside the last cell to enable the size of the current range to be adjusted.

Enabling the Range Handle

To enable the Range Handle, set cellSelection.handle to { mode: 'range' } in the gridOptions.

<ag-grid-vue
    :cellSelection="cellSelection"
    /* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>

this.cellSelection = {
    handle: { 
        mode: 'range',
    }
};

The example below demonstrates simple range selection with a range handle.

