For organisations with multiple applications, you can create your own themes and parts to share styles between applications.

Creating Themes From Scratch

Most applications create themes by starting with a built-in theme like themeQuartz and using the withParams and withPart method to generate a customised version.

The createTheme function creates a new theme containing core styles but no parts. If you're going to change most of the parts anyway, starting from a new theme will reduce the bundle size compared to starting with a built-in theme.

import { createTheme , iconSetMaterial } from 'ag-grid-community' ; const myCustomTheme = createTheme ( ) . withPart ( iconSetMaterial ) . withPart ( colorSchemeVariable ) . withParams ( { accentColor : 'red' , iconSize : 18 , } ) ;

Note that the checkboxes in the example below are using the default styles from your web browser, because the parts containing their styles have not been added. This is useful if your application does not contain these features, or if you want a clean base upon which to apply your own checkbox styles.

Creating Your Own Parts

For organisations that create a library of reusable styles and share them among many applications, parts can be a convenient way to package up styles and parameters so that each application can use a subset of the whole library.

Single applications that want to change the appearance of the grid do not need to create their own parts, they can simply add CSS rules into the application's style sheets.

The createPart function creates an empty part and takes the following arguments:

import { createPart } from 'ag-grid-community' ; const myCheckboxStyle = createPart ( { feature : 'checkboxStyle' , params : { checkboxCheckedGlowColor : { ref : 'accentColor' } , checkboxGlowColor : { ref : 'foregroundColor' , mix : 0.5 } , accentColor : 'red' , } , css : ` .ag-checkbox-input-wrapper { border-radius: 4px; /* Here we're referencing the checkboxGlowColor parameter in CSS, we need to add the --ag- prefix and use kebab-case */ box-shadow: 0 0 5px 4px var(--ag-checkbox-glow-color); ... css implementing the new checkbox style ... ` , } ) ;

Naming of parameters in custom parts

Parameters must use a naming convention based on their type, so for example all color parameters must end with Color . The full list of types and suffixes is on the Parameters page. Any variable without a recognised suffix is considered to be a length.

Using the correct type suffix ensures that values will be interpreted correctly, allowing you to use the extended syntax, e.g. {ref: "accentColor", mix: 0.5} to create a semi-transparent color.

Additionally, the suffix is used by Typescript to infer the correct type for the parameter, ensuring that applications using the part and overriding the default value in their theme will get appropriate type checking.

Multiple Grids

Each grid on the page can have its own theme. In the example below, 3 themes are used by 4 grids. The bottom two grids share a theme (Balham) and use CSS custom properties to achieve different header colours: