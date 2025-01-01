There are some options that can be used to customise the Row Drag experience, so it has a better integration with your application.
Entire Row Dragging
When using row dragging it is also possible to reorder rows by clicking and dragging anywhere on the row without the need for a drag handle by enabling the
rowDragEntireRow grid option.
The example above demonstrates entire row dragging with Multi-Row Dragging. Note the following:
- Reordering rows by clicking and dragging anywhere on a row is possible as
rowDragEntireRowis enabled.
- Multiple rows can be selected and dragged as
rowDragMultiRowis also enabled with
rowSelection.mode = 'multiRow'.
- Row Drag Managed is being used, but it is not a requirement for
Entire Row Dragging.
To enable entire row dragging, set the
rowDragEntireRow property to
true in the
gridOptions as shown below:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:rowDragEntireRow="rowDragEntireRow"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{ field: 'country' },
{ field: 'year' },
{ field: 'sport' },
{ field: 'total' }
];
// allows rows to be dragged without the need for drag handles
this.rowDragEntireRow = true;
Cell Selection is not supported when
rowDragEntireRow is enabled.
Custom Row Drag Text
When a row drag starts, a "floating" DOM element is created to indicate which row is being dragged. By default, this DOM element will contain the same value as the cell that started the row drag. It's possible to override that text by using the
gridOptions.rowDragText callback.
The example above shows dragging with custom text. The following can be noted:
- When you drag a row of the year 2012, the
rowDragTextcallback will add (London Olympics) to the floating drag element.
To enable custom row drag text, set the
rowDragText callback in the
gridOptions as shown below:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:rowDragText="rowDragText"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'athlete',
rowDrag: true
}, {
field: 'country'
}
];
this.rowDragText = (params, dragItemCount) => {
return (
dragItemCount > 1
? (dragItemCount + ' items')
: params.defaultTextValue + ' is'
) + ' being dragged...';
};
A callback that should return a string to be displayed by the
rowDragComp while dragging a row.
If this callback is not set, the current cell value will be used.
If the
rowDragText callback is set in the ColDef it will take precedence over this, except when
rowDragEntireRow=true.
Custom Row Drag Text with Multiple Draggers
If the grid has more than one column set with
rowDrag=true, the
rowDragText callback can be set in the
colDef.
The example above shows dragging with custom text and multiple column draggers. The following can be noted:
When you drag a row with a year of 2012 by the country row dragger, the
rowDragTextcallback will add (London Olympics) to the floating drag element.
When you drag the row by the athlete row dragger, the
rowDragTextcallback in the
gridOptionswill be overridden by the one in the
colDefand will display the number of athletes selected.
To enable custom row drag text per column dragger, set the
rowDragText callback in the
colDef as shown below:
<ag-grid-vue
:columnDefs="columnDefs"
:rowDragText="rowDragText"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'athlete',
rowDrag: true
}, {
field: 'country',
rowDrag: true,
rowDragText: (params, dragItemCount) => {
const suffix = dragItemCount == 1 ? 'country' : 'countries';
return `Dragging ${dragItemCount} ${suffix}`;
}
}
];
this.rowDragText = (params, dragItemCount) => {
return (
dragItemCount > 1
? (dragItemCount + ' items')
: params.defaultTextValue + ' is'
) + ' being dragged...';
};
Row Dragger inside Custom Cell Renderers
Due to the complexity of some applications, it could be handy to render the Row Drag Component inside of a Custom Cell Renderer. This can be achieved by using the
registerRowDragger method in the ICellRendererParams.
The example above shows a custom cell renderer using the
registerRowDragger callback to render the Row Dragger inside itself.
- When you hover the cells, an arrow will appear, and this arrow can be used to drag the rows.
To register a custom row dragger inside a custom cell renderer, use the
registerRowDragger method from the
ICellRendererParams as shown below:
// your custom cell renderer code
mounted() {
this.params.registerRowDragger(this.$refs.myRef);
}
When using
registerRowDragger you should not set the property
rowDrag=true in the Column Definition. Doing that will cause the cell to have two row draggers.
Full Width Row Dragging
It is possible to drag Full Width Rows by registering a Custom Row Dragger.
In the example above, only the full width rows are draggable.
Row Dragger with Custom Start Drag Pixels
By default, the drag event only starts after the Row Drag Element has been dragged by
4px, but sometimes it might be useful to start the drag with a different drag threshold. For example, start dragging as soon as the
mousedown event happens (dragged by
0px). For that reason, the
registerRowDragger takes a second parameter to specify the number of pixels that will start the drag event.
In the example above, the drag event starts as soon as
mousedown is fired.
Custom Drag and Drop Image
The drag and drop image can be customised via the grid properties
dragAndDropImageComponent and
dragAndDropImageComponentParams.
Any valid Vue component can be a drag and drop image component, however it must implement the
IDragAndDropImage interface:
IDragAndDropImage
interface IDragAndDropImage {
setIcon(iconName: string | null, shake: boolean): void;
setLabel(label: string): void;
}
Custom Params
Copy Link
On top of the parameters provided by the grid, you can also provide your own parameters. This is useful if you want to allow configuring the component. For example, you might have parts of the grid that you want to highlight with a different colour.
colDef = {
dragAndDropImageComponent: 'MyDragAndDropImageComponent';
dragAndDropImageComponentParams : {
accentColour: 'SlateGray'
}
}
