Vue Data Grid: Side Bar

This section covers how to configure the Side Bar which contains Tool Panels.

Configuring the Side Bar

The side bar is configured using the grid property sideBar . The property takes multiple forms to allow easy configuration or more advanced configuration. The different forms for the sideBar property are as follows:

Type Description undefined No side bar provided. boolean Set to true to display the side bar with default configuration. string Set to 'columns' or 'filters' to display side bar with just one of Columns or Filters tool panels. SideBarDef

(long form) An object of type SideBarDef (explained below) to allow detailed configuration of the side bar. Use this to configure the provided tool panels (e.g. pass parameters to the columns or filters panel) or to include custom tool panels.

Boolean Configuration

The default side bar contains the Columns and Filters tool panels. To use the default side bar, set the grid property sideBar=true . The Columns panel will be open by default.

The default configuration doesn't allow customisation of the tool panels. More detailed configuration are explained below.

In the following example note the following:

The grid property sideBar is set to true .

is set to . The side bar is displayed with tool panels Columns and Filters.

The Columns panel is displayed by default.

String Configuration

To display just one of the provided tool panels, set either sideBar='columns' or sideBar='filters' . This will display the desired item with default configuration.

The example below demonstrates using the string configuration. Note the following:

The grid property sideBar is set to 'filters' .

is set to . The side bar is displayed showing only the Filters panel.

SideBarDef Configuration

The previous configurations are shortcuts for the full fledged configuration using a SideBarDef object. For full control over the configuration, you must provide a SideBarDef object. The properties of SideBarDef are as follows:

toolPanels A list of all the panels to place in the side bar. The panels will be displayed in the provided order from top to bottom. defaultToolPanel The panel (identified by ID) to open by default. If none specified, the side bar is initially displayed closed. hiddenByDefault boolean To hide the side bar by default, set this to true . If left undefined the side bar will be shown. Default: false position string Sets the side bar position relative to the grid. Default: 'right' Options: 'left' , 'right'

Each panel has the following properties:

id The unique ID for this panel. Used in the API and elsewhere to refer to the panel. labelKey The key used for localisation for displaying the label. The label is displayed in the tab button. labelDefault The default label if labelKey is missing or does not map to valid text through localisation. iconKey The key of the icon to be used as a graphical aid beside the label in the side bar. minWidth number The min width of the tool panel. Default: 100 maxWidth number The max width of the tool panel. Default: 'undefined' width number The initial width of the tool panel. Default: '$side-bar-panel-width (theme variable)' toolPanel

toolPanelFramework

toolPanelParams The tool panel component to use as the panel. The provided panels use components agColumnsToolPanel and agFiltersToolPanel . To provide your own custom panel component, you reference it by name here.

The following snippet shows configuring the tool panel using a SideBarDef object:

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ { id : 'columns' , labelDefault : 'Columns' , labelKey : 'columns' , iconKey : 'columns' , toolPanel : 'agColumnsToolPanel' , minWidth : 225 , maxWidth : 225 , width : 225 } , { id : 'filters' , labelDefault : 'Filters' , labelKey : 'filters' , iconKey : 'filter' , toolPanel : 'agFiltersToolPanel' , minWidth : 180 , maxWidth : 400 , width : 250 } ] , position : 'left' , defaultToolPanel : 'filters' } ;

The snippet above is demonstrated in the following example:

Configuration Shortcuts

The boolean and string configurations are shortcuts for more detailed configurations. When you use a shortcut the grid replaces it with the equivalent long form of the configuration by building the equivalent SideBarDef .

The following code snippets show an example of the boolean shortcut and the equivalent SideBarDef long form.

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = true ;

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ { id : 'columns' , labelDefault : 'Columns' , labelKey : 'columns' , iconKey : 'columns' , toolPanel : 'agColumnsToolPanel' , } , { id : 'filters' , labelDefault : 'Filters' , labelKey : 'filters' , iconKey : 'filter' , toolPanel : 'agFiltersToolPanel' , } ] , defaultToolPanel : 'columns' , } ;

The following code snippets show an example of the string shortcut and the equivalent SideBarDef long form.

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = 'filters' ;

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ { id : 'filters' , labelDefault : 'Filters' , labelKey : 'filters' , iconKey : 'filter' , toolPanel : 'agFiltersToolPanel' , } ] , defaultToolPanel : 'filters' , } ;

You can also use shortcuts inside the toolPanel.items array for specifying the Columns and Filters items.

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ 'columns' , 'filters' ] } ;

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ { id : 'columns' , labelDefault : 'Columns' , labelKey : 'columns' , iconKey : 'columns' , toolPanel : 'agColumnsToolPanel' , } , { id : 'filters' , labelDefault : 'Filters' , labelKey : 'filters' , iconKey : 'filter' , toolPanel : 'agFiltersToolPanel' , } ] } ;

Side Bar Customisation

If you are using the long form (providing a SideBarDef object) then it is possible to customise. The example below shows changing the label and icon for the columns and filters tab.

Providing Parameters to Tool Panels

Parameters are passed to tool panels via the componentParams object. For example, the following code snippet sets suppressRowGroups: true and suppressValues: true for the columns tool panel.

< ag - grid - vue [ sideBar ] = "sideBar" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . sideBar = { toolPanels : [ { id : 'columns' , labelDefault : 'Columns' , labelKey : 'columns' , iconKey : 'columns' , toolPanel : 'agColumnsToolPanel' , toolPanelParams : { suppressRowGroups : true , suppressValues : true , } } ] } ;

This example configures the columns tool panel. See the columns tool panel documentation for the full list of possible parameters to this tool panel.

Side Bar API

The list below details all the API methods relevant to the tool panel.

setSideBarVisible(visible) Show/hide the entire side bar, including any visible panel and the tab buttons. isSideBarVisible() Returns true if the side bar is visible. openToolPanel(id) Opens a particular tool panel. Provide the ID of the tool panel to open. closeToolPanel() Closes the currently open tool panel (if any). getOpenedToolPanel() Returns the ID of the currently shown tool panel if any, otherwise null . setSideBar(config) Resets the side bar to the provided configuration. The parameter is the same as the sideBar grid property. The side bar is re-created from scratch with the new config. getSideBar() Returns the current side bar configuration. If a shortcut was used, returns the detailed long form.' setSideBarPosition(position) Sets the side bar position relative to the grid. Possible values are 'left' or 'right' , where 'right' is the default option.

The example below demonstrates different usages of the tool panel API methods. The following can be noted:

Initially the side bar is not visible as sideBar.hiddenByDefault=true .

. Visibility Buttons: These toggle visibility of the tool panel. Note that when you make visible=false , the entire tool panel is hidden including the tabs. Make sure the tool panel is left visible before testing the other API features so you can see the impact.

These toggle visibility of the tool panel. Note that when you make , the entire tool panel is hidden including the tabs. Make sure the tool panel is left visible before testing the other API features so you can see the impact. Open / Close Buttons: These open and close different tool panel items.

These open and close different tool panel items. Reset Buttons: These reset the tool panel to a new configuration. Notice that shortcuts are provided as configuration however getSideBar() returns back the long form.

These reset the tool panel to a new configuration. Notice that shortcuts are provided as configuration however returns back the long form. Position Buttons: These change the position of the side bar relative to the grid.

Next Up

Now that we covered the Side bar, continue to the next section to learn about the Columns Tool Panel.