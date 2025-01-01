Rows can be rearranged interactively when using Tree Data by dragging with the mouse.

Enabling Row Dragging

To enable row dragging, set rowDrag: true on the group column (usually via autoGroupColumnDef ).

< ag - grid - vue : treeData = "treeData" : autoGroupColumnDef = "autoGroupColumnDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . treeData = true ; this . autoGroupColumnDef = { field : 'name' , rowDrag : true } ;

See the Row Dragging documentation for more information about row dragging options, APIs, and advanced usage.

There are two approaches to enable Row Dragging:

Managed Row Dragging: The grid handles row dragging automatically.

Unmanaged Row Dragging: Customized application-specific logic for row dragging.

Enabling Managed Row Dragging

This is the simplest way to enable row dragging with Tree Data. The grid will automatically handle the dragging of rows and updating the data structure. It supports reordering, moving parents and children, and converting a leaf node into a group. Moving a parent to be a child of itself is not allowed, as this would create a cycle. The grid will prevent this automatically.

To enable managed row dragging, set the following options:

rowDragManaged: true — Enables managed row dragging, so the grid handles row movement automatically.

— Enables managed row dragging, so the grid handles row movement automatically. autoGroupColumnDef.rowDrag: true — Enables the drag handle in the group column.

— Enables the drag handle in the group column. suppressMoveWhenRowDragging: true — Prevents the grid from moving rows while dragging, showing a highlight over the row instead.

It is recommended to enable suppressMoveWhenRowDragging when using managed row dragging with Tree Data. Without this option, moving subtrees can cause the grid to jump or scroll unexpectedly as rows are repositioned during the drag. Enabling it provides a smoother and more predictable user experience by only highlighting the drop target without moving rows until the drop is complete.

Other relevant options used in the example above include:

getRowId — Provides a unique ID for each row, required for row movement.

— Provides a unique ID for each row, required for row movement. treeData: true — Enables tree data mode, allowing hierarchical data structures.

— Enables tree data mode, allowing hierarchical data structures. treeDataParentIdField: 'parentId' — Specifies the field that defines parent-child relationships.

— Specifies the field that defines parent-child relationships. groupDefaultExpanded: -1 — Expands all groups by default.

< ag - grid - vue : treeData = "treeData" : getRowId = "getRowId" : treeDataParentIdField = "treeDataParentIdField" : rowDragManaged = "rowDragManaged" : groupDefaultExpanded = "groupDefaultExpanded" : suppressMoveWhenRowDragging = "suppressMoveWhenRowDragging" : autoGroupColumnDef = "autoGroupColumnDef" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . treeData = true ; this . getRowId = params => params . data . id ; this . treeDataParentIdField = 'parentId' ; this . rowDragManaged = true ; this . groupDefaultExpanded = - 1 ; this . suppressMoveWhenRowDragging = true ; this . autoGroupColumnDef = { field : 'name' , rowDrag : true } ;

Managed Row Dragging with getDataPath

This next examples shows how to use the getDataPath callback to define the hierarchical structure of the data.

This example uses filler nodes (where some intermediate path segments do not exist as explicit nodes in the data). Empty filler nodes cannot exist in the grid; if all their children are moved out, the filler node will be deleted and disappear. It is instead recommended to provide a full grid without filler nodes to avoid this. See the Providing Data Paths for details about filler nodes and getDataPath .

Multi-Row Dragging

Managed row dragging supports multi-row dragging, allowing users to select multiple rows and drag them together, including rows in different levels.

To enable this, set the grid options rowDragMultiRow = true together with rowSelection.mode = 'multiRow' .

For this example note the following:

When you select multiple items and drag one of them, all items in the selection will be dragged.

When you drag an item that is not selected while other items are selected, only the unselected item will be dragged.

Row Drag Insert Delay

When using Tree Data with Managed Row Dragging, the rowDragInsertDelay grid option sets a delay (in milliseconds) before a dragged row is inserted into a new parent node. The default value is 500 milliseconds. This delay helps prevent accidental moves when hovering over potential drop targets. If the target is a collapsed parent or a leaf node, the grid will expand the parent or convert the leaf into a parent after this delay, allowing the dragged row to be inserted as a child.

Preventing Dropping on Certain Rows

The isRowValidDropPosition callback allows you to control whether a row drop is allowed during managed row dragging, and optionally override the rows or parent or position for the drop. This is useful for restricting where rows can be dropped, or customizing drop behaviour in tree data. Returning an object instead allows the rows to drop to be filtered, or the parent or position of the drop to be changed

is Row Valid Drop Position

In the example below, note that:

A file cannot be converted to a folder, dropping a file or a folder into a file is blocked.

The READONLY folder cannot change parent, and drag and drop into or from it is not allowed.

Persisting Row Order

These three examples below show how to persist the row order from the grid on to the server after a row drag operation has been completed.

Example with Parent IDs:

Example with Children arrays:

Example with Data Paths:

Unmanaged Row Dragging

In order to have full control over row dragging, it is possible to provide a customized implementation of row dragging using Unmanaged Row Dragging. In this case, the application is responsible for maintaining the rowData state, handling the dragging events and updating the rowData based on the drag events fired by the grid.

Tree Data with getDataPath

The example below shows Tree Data and row dragging with getDataPath where the following can be noted:

The Auto-Group Column has row drag true for all rows.

for all rows. The application moves the rows in the row data while the row drag is happening in the onRowDragMove event handler.

event handler. While row dragging, the row move operation can be reverted by pressing ⎋ Escape key.

key. Is possible to reorder a row only inside its current parent by holding the ⇧ Shift key and dragging it.

key and dragging it. The expanded/contracted state of a folder and all of its child folders is preserved when the folder is moved to a new parent.

Tree Data with getDataPath, Highlighting the Drop Parent Row

The example above works, however it is not intuitive as the user is given no visual hint what folder will be the destination folder. The example below continues with the example above by providing hints to the user while the drag is in progress. From the example the following can be observed:

The example registers for onRowDragMove events and works out which folder the mouse is over as the drag is happening.

events and works out which folder the mouse is over as the drag is happening. While the row is dragging, the application highlights the folder that is currently selected as the destination folder (called potentialParent in the example code).

in the example code). The application does NOT rearrange the rows as the drag is happening. As with the previous example, it waits for the onRowDragEnd event before updating the data.

event before updating the data. The example uses Cell Class Rules to highlight the destination folder. The example adds a CSS class hover-over to all the cells of the destination folder.

to all the cells of the destination folder. The example uses Refresh Cells to get the grid to execute the Cell Class Rules again over the destination folder when the destination folder changes.

Tree Data with Parent ID

The following example shows how to implement unmanaged row dragging using the parentId approach, which is simpler and more direct than using getDataPath . The grid uses the treeDataParentIdField property, and utility functions are provided to move rows and update the tree structure. This approach is recommended for most use cases where your data is already structured with parent IDs.