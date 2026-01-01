The Rich Select Cell Editor supports loading values asynchronously, including paged loading and server-side filtering.
Async Values
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List values can be provided asynchronously to the editor as shown below:
When
values is provided as a callback function, the callback receives
params with type
RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams.
The list of values to be selected from. Required when
valuesPage is not provided.
columnDefs: [
{
field: 'language',
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
values: (_params) => fetch('/api/languages').then((res) => res.json()),
}
}
]
Paged Async Values
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For large datasets,
valuesPage avoids loading all items at once and instead loads values on demand based on user scroll and interactions.
valuesPageInitialStartRow can be used to set the initial position. The
valuesPage callback receives
params with type
RichCellEditorValuesPageParams and should return a value that conforms to the
RichCellEditorValuesPageResult interface.
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both
values and
valuesPage are set,
valuesPage takes precedence.
Initial page start row when using
valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row
0.
Number of rows requested per page when using
valuesPage.
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
valuesPage: (params) => {
return fetch(`/api/languages?
startRow=${params.startRow}
&endRow=${params.endRow}`)
.then((res) => res.json());
},
valuesPageInitialStartRow: (value) => getRowForSelectedValue(value),
valuesPageSize: 100,
valuesPageLoadThreshold: 10
}
}
]
Async Filtering
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For advanced filtering scenarios, combine async
values callback,
allowTyping,
filterList: true, and
filterListAsync to enable async filtering. The
values callback params remain typed as
RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams.
When
filterListAsync is set to
true, the cell editor behaves as follows:
- It calls the
valuescallback with the current search term.
- It delays the search request by 300ms (this can be adjusted using
searchDebounceDelay) to avoid excessive calls.
- A loading indicator appears while the network request is in progress.
- Once the promise resolves, the dropdown is updated with the filtered results.
The list of values to be selected from. Required when
valuesPage is not provided.
Set to
true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the
values or
valuesPage callback. (only relevant when
allowTyping=true and
filterList=true).
The value in
ms for the search algorithm debounce delay
This is shown in the example below:
columnDefs: [
{
field: 'language',
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
allowTyping: true,
filterList: true,
filterListAsync: true,
values: (params) => {
return fetch(`/api/languages?search=${encodeURIComponent(params.search)}`)
.then((res) => res.json())
.then((data) => data.items);
}
}
}
]
Paged Async Filtering
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For very large, server-backed datasets, combine async filtering with
valuesPage so filtered results are also loaded incrementally.
valuesPageInitialStartRow is only used for the initial unfiltered load; once the user types, filtered paging starts from row
0.
In this mode each request includes:
searchfor the current filter text.
startRowand
endRowfor range-based pagination.
cursor(optional) for cursor-based forward pagination APIs (
undefinedon the first request, then replayed from the previous response).
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both
values and
valuesPage are set,
valuesPage takes precedence.
Initial page start row when using
valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row
0.
Number of rows requested per page when using
valuesPage.
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
Set to
true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the
values or
valuesPage callback. (only relevant when
allowTyping=true and
filterList=true).
columnDefs: [
{
cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
cellEditorParams: {
allowTyping: true,
filterList: true,
filterListAsync: true,
valuesPageInitialStartRow: (value) => getRowForSelectedValue(value),
valuesPage: (params) => {
return fetch(
`/api/languages
?search=${encodeURIComponent(params.search)}
&startRow=${params.startRow}
&endRow=${params.endRow}`
).then((res) => res.json());
},
}
}
]
API
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Properties available on the
IRichCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, GValue = any> interface.
The list of values to be selected from. Required when
valuesPage is not provided.
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both
values and
valuesPage are set,
valuesPage takes precedence.
Initial page start row when using
valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row
0.
Number of rows requested per page when using
valuesPage.
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
The row height, in pixels, of each value.
The cell renderer to use to render each value. Cell renderers are useful for rendering rich HTML values, or when processing complex data.
The custom parameters to be used by the cell render.
Set to
true to be able to type values in the display area.
If
true it will filter the list of values as you type (only relevant when
allowTyping=true).
Set to
true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the
values or
valuesPage callback. (only relevant when
allowTyping=true and
filterList=true).
The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values.
match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed.
matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed.
fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed.
If
true, each item on the list of values will highlight the part of the text that matches the input. Note: It only makes sense to use this option when
filterList is
true and
searchType is not
fuzzy.
If
true this component will allow multiple items from the list of values to be selected.
If
true the option to remove all selected options will not be displayed. Note: This feature only works when
multiSelect=true.
When
multiSelect=true the editor will automatically show the selected items as "pills". Set this property to
true suppress this behaviour.
The value in
ms for the search algorithm debounce delay
A string value to be used when no value has been selected.
The space in pixels between the value display and the list of items.
The maximum height of the list of items. If the value is a
number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string.
The maximum width of the list of items. If the value is a
number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Width of the cell being edited.
A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
A callback function that allows you to convert the value of the Rich Select Editor to the data format of the Grid Column when they are different.