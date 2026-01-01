BigInt Filters allow you to filter bigint data without precision loss.

Enabling BigInt Filters

The BigInt Filter is the default filter used for columns with cellDataType: 'bigint' when the Set Filter is Disabled by Default. It can also be configured explicitly as shown below:

< ag - grid - vue : columnDefs = "columnDefs" > < / ag - grid - vue > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'totalBigInt' , cellDataType : 'bigint' , filter : true , } , { field : 'ledgerId' , filter : 'agBigIntColumnFilter' , } , ] ;

BigInt Filter Parameters

BigInt Filters are configured through the filterParams attribute of the column definition ( IBigIntFilterParams interface):

allowed Char Pattern string When specified, the input field will be of type text , and this will be used as a regex of all the characters that are allowed to be typed. This will be compared against any typed character and prevent the character from appearing in the input if it does not match. bigint Formatter Function Typically used alongside allowedCharPattern , this provides a custom formatter to convert the bigint value in the filter model into a string to be used in the filter input. This is the inverse of the bigintParser . bigint Parser Function Typically used alongside allowedCharPattern , this provides a custom parser to convert the value entered in the filter inputs into a bigint that can be used for comparisons. buttons FilterAction[] Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are: 'apply' : If the Apply button is present, the filter is only applied after the user hits the Apply button. 'clear' : The Clear button will clear the (form) details of the filter without removing any active filters on the column. 'reset' : The Reset button will clear the details of the filter and any active filters on that column. 'cancel' : The Cancel button will discard any changes that have been made to the filter in the UI, restoring the applied model. close On Apply boolean default: false If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to true . debounce Ms number Overrides the default debounce time in milliseconds for the filter. Defaults are: TextFilter and NumberFilter : 500ms. (These filters have text field inputs, so a short delay before the input is formatted and the filtering applied is usually appropriate). DateFilter and SetFilter : 0ms default Join Operator JoinOperator By default, the two conditions are combined using AND . You can change this default by setting this property. Options: AND , OR default Option string The default filter option to be selected. filter Options (IFilterOptionDef | ISimpleFilterModelType)[] Array of filter options to present to the user. filter Placeholder FilterPlaceholderFunction | string Placeholder text for the filter textbox. in Range Inclusive boolean If true , the 'inRange' filter option will include values equal to the start and end of the range. include Blanks In Equals boolean If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'equals' filter option. include Blanks In Greater Than boolean If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'greaterThan' and 'greaterThanOrEqual' filter options. include Blanks In Less Than boolean If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'lessThan' and 'lessThanOrEqual' filter options. include Blanks In Not Equal boolean If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'notEqual' filter option. include Blanks In Range boolean If true , blank ( null or undefined ) values will pass the 'inRange' filter option. max Num Conditions number default: 2 Maximum number of conditions allowed in the filter. num Always Visible Conditions number default: 1 By default only one condition is shown, and additional conditions are made visible when the previous conditions are entered (up to maxNumConditions ). To have more conditions shown by default, set this to the number required. Conditions will be disabled until the previous conditions have been entered. Note that this cannot be greater than maxNumConditions - anything larger will be ignored. read Only boolean default: false If set to true , disables controls in the filter to mutate its state. Normally this would be used in conjunction with the Filter API.

Input Parsing and Validation

The BigInt Filter accepts decimal integer syntax only:

500 and 500n are both accepted and parse to 500n .

and are both accepted and parse to . Hex, binary, decimals and scientific notation are rejected.

Invalid input is handled via standard validation and does not crash the grid.

BigInt Filter Model

The Filter Model describes the current state of the applied BigInt Filter:

filter Type 'bigint' Filter type is always 'bigint' filter string | null The bigint value(s) associated with the filter. Custom filters can have no values (hence both are optional). Range filter has two values (from and to), where filter acts as a from value. filter To string | null Range filter to value. type ISimpleFilterModelType | null One of the filter options, e.g. 'equals'

BigInt Filter Options

The BigInt Filter presents the same list of Filter Options as the Number Filter:

Option Name Option Key Included by Default Equals equals Yes Does not equal notEqual Yes Greater than greaterThan Yes Greater than or equal to greaterThanOrEqual Yes Less than lessThan Yes Less than or equal to lessThanOrEqual Yes Between inRange Yes Blank blank Yes Not blank notBlank Yes Choose one empty No

The default option for the BigInt Filter is equals .

Applying the BigInt Filter

Applying the BigInt Filter is described in more detail in the following sections: