Enable users to select a single row within a grid.
Enabling Single Row Selection
To enable single row selection set
rowSelection.mode to
'singleRow'.
<ag-grid-vue
:rowSelection="rowSelection"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowSelection = {
mode: 'singleRow'
};
The example below uses this configuration to restrict selection to a single row
Deselect a row by clicking its checkbox. Alternatively, you can do this via the keyboard by focusing the row and pressing the ␣ Space key.
Removing Selection Checkboxes
To prevent any row selection checkboxes from being rendered, set
rowSelection.checkboxes to
false. You will also need to enable click selection by setting
enableClickSelection: true.
<ag-grid-vue
:rowSelection="rowSelection"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowSelection = {
mode: 'singleRow',
checkboxes: false,
enableClickSelection: true,
};
You may also pass a function to
rowSelection.checkboxes to dynamically enable or disable checkboxes for given rows.
Configure Selectable Rows
It is possible to specify which rows can be selected via the
rowSelection.isRowSelectable callback function.
For instance if we only wanted to allow selection for rows where the 'year' property is less than 2007, we could implement the following:
<ag-grid-vue
:rowSelection="rowSelection"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowSelection = {
mode: 'singleRow',
isRowSelectable: (rowNode) => rowNode.data ? rowNode.data.year < 2007 : false,
hideDisabledCheckboxes: true
};
Rows for which
isRowSelectable returns
false cannot be selected at all, whether using the UI or the API.
Note this example uses
hideDisabledCheckboxes to hide disabled checkboxes, which can be toggled on or off.
Customising the Checkbox Column
The checkbox column may be customised in a similar way to any other column, by specifying its column definition in the
selectionColumnDef grid option.
Configure the selection column, used for displaying checkboxes. Note that due to the nature of this column, this type is a subset of
ColDef, which does not support several normal column features such as editing, pivoting and grouping.
The
SelectionColumnDef allows for a great deal of customisation, including custom renderers, sorting, tooltips and more. The example below demonstrates allowing sorting using the default sort order (selected first) via the header menu, changing the default width of the column, and adding some header tooltip text.
<ag-grid-vue
:selectionColumnDef="selectionColumnDef"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.selectionColumnDef = {
sortable: true,
width: 100,
maxWidth: 100,
suppressHeaderMenuButton: false,
headerTooltip: 'Checkboxes indicate selection',
};
The checkbox column has a default
maxWidth set. To make the column
resizable (when setting
resizable: true), or to set a
width/
initialWidth, the max width must also be overridden.
Enable Click Selection & Deselection
The
rowSelection.enableClickSelection property configures whether a row's selection state will be impacted when the row is clicked.
Modifies the selection behaviour when clicking a row, or pressing
Space while focusing a row.
This is typically used when Checkbox Selection is disabled, though both can be enabled simultaneously if desired. Click-selection and deselection can be enabled by setting
enableClickSelection to
true, otherwise they may be enabled separately using the values
'enableSelection' and
'enableDeselection'.
<ag-grid-vue
:rowSelection="rowSelection"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-vue>
this.rowSelection = {
mode: 'singleRow',
enableClickSelection: true,
};
The example below demonstrates the three possible configurations for this property, as well as the behaviour when it is disabled. Click a row to select it, or ^ Ctrl-click a row to deselect it. Use the select element to switch between modes.
Note that deselection is still possible using the ␣ Space key or when checkboxes are enabled by clicking a selected checkbox.
API Reference
See the full list of configuration options available in
'singleRow' mode.
'singleRow'
Set to
true or return
true from the callback to render a selection checkbox.
Set to
true to hide a disabled checkbox when row is not selectable and checkboxes are enabled.
Callback to be used to determine which rows are selectable. By default rows are selectable, so return
false to make a row non-selectable.
When enabled and a row is selected, the copy action should copy the entire row, rather than just the focused cell
Set to
true to allow (possibly multiple) rows to be selected and deselected using single click or touch.
Next up
Row selection works with row grouping, tree data, and the server-side row model. See the relevant documentation sections:
Continue to the next section to learn about Multi-Row Selection.