MCP Server, AI Toolkit, Scaled Column Auto-Sizing, Date and Time Pivoting, React 19.2 Support
What's New
Copy Link
AG Grid 34.3 adds important new features - MCP Server, AI Toolkit, Scaled Column Auto-Sizing, Date and Time Pivoting, React 19.2 Support as described in the release post. These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.
Codemods
Copy Link
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to 34.3:
Locate your project's
package.jsonand note the version of AG Grid that you are currently using.
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in the
package.jsonto version 34.3.
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
Run the
migratecommand of version 34.3 of the AG Grid codemod runner, where
$FROM_VERSIONrefers to your project's existing AG Grid version:
npx @ag-grid-devtools/cli@latest migrate --from=$FROM_VERSION --to=34.3
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
The codemod only transforms source files that make use of deprecated features, so if you aren't currently making use of any of those APIs your source code will be unaffected by the codemod.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Breaking Changes
Copy Link
There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 34.3.
Behaviour Changes
Copy Link
There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 34.3.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
Copy Link
There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 34.3.
Deprecations
Copy Link
ColDef
Copy Link
rowGroupingHierarchyis deprecated, use
groupHierarchyinstead.
Changes List Copy Link
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 34.3 changelog.