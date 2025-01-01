Find, Tree Data Self-Referencing Records, Status Bar Value Formatting, Row Spanning Pagination Support.

AG Grid 33.2 adds major new features - Find, Tree Data Self-Referencing Records, Status Bar Value Formatting, Row Spanning Pagination Support as described in the release post.

These improvements involve no breaking changes or deprecations, as listed below.

There are no breaking changes in AG Grid 33.2.

There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 33.2.

There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Grid version 33.2.

There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 33.2.

See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 33.2 changelog.