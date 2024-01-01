What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in version 33.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
33.0.0:
Locate your project's
package.jsonand note the version of AG Grid that you are currently using.
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in the
package.jsonto version
33.0.0.
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
Run the
migratecommand of version
33.0of the AG Grid codemod runner, where
$FROM_VERSIONrefers to your project's existing AG Grid version:
npx @ag-grid-devtools/cli@33.0 migrate --from=$FROM_VERSION
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
The codemod only transforms source files that make use of deprecated features, so if you aren't currently making use of any of those APIs your source code will be unaffected by the codemod.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Changes to Modules
Version 33 introduces a major change to how modules work to allow for smaller bundle sizes. Previously AG Grid supported two versions - modules and packages. These have now been merged together to allow for both a simpler configuration and greater optimisation of bundle size.
Migrating from Packages
If you were previously using packages (e.g.
ag-grid-community), you now need to register the feature modules that you are using in the grid.
The simplest way to do this is to use one of the bundles to register all the features:
AllCommunityModulefor AG Grid Community.
AllEnterpriseModulefor AG Grid Enterprise. (*)
This can then be passed to the module registry, e.g.
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllCommunityModule]).
(*) If you are using the enterprise features Integrated Charts or Sparklines, then you need to provide the relevant module from AG Charts to
AllEnterpriseModule. Use the Module Selector tool to help generate the correct registration code.
If you want to optimise your bundle size, you can register only the modules that you are using.
See the Modules page for help on selecting modules, as well as more information on how to register modules (including registering different modules for different grid instances).
Migrating from Modules
All NPM packages for the modules version of AG Grid (e.g.
@ag-grid-community/core) have been replaced as below:
@ag-grid-community/vue3is replaced with
ag-grid-vue3.
- All other
@ag-grid-community/*packages are replaced with
ag-grid-community. (*)
- All
@ag-grid-enterprise/*packages are replaced with
ag-grid-enterprise.
(*) Note that
@ag-grid-community/locale remains unchanged.
Additionally, many features have been removed from the core module into their own modules, and some modules have been split into smaller modules.
You can use the Module Selector tool to work out which modules you require.
To help identify missing modules, we recommend including the
ValidationModule in your development build. This will provide details on which module is missing for a particular feature.
The core community module has been split into many modules. See the Module Selector for the full list of new modules.
The following changes have been made to existing modules:
GridChartsModule- This has been replaced with
IntegratedChartsModule. This additionally needs to be passed the relevant module from AG Charts, e.g.
IntegratedChartsModule.with(AgChartsEnterpriseModule). Use the Module Selector tool to help generate the correct registration code.
SparklinesModule- This needs to be passed the relevant module from AG Charts, e.g.
SparklinesModule.with(AgChartsCommunityModule). Use the Module Selector tool to help generate the correct registration code.
ColumnsToolPanelModule- This no longer imports the
RowGroupingModuleby default.
ExcelExportModule- This no longer imports the
CsvExportModuleby default.
MenuModule- This has been split into
ColumnMenuModulefor the Column Menu, and
ContextMenuModulefor the Context Menu.
RangeSelectionModule- This has been replaced with
CellSelectionModule.
RowGroupingModule- This has been split into several modules.
RowGroupingModulenow only contains Row Grouping. Tree Data uses
TreeDataModule, Pivoting uses
PivotModule, the Row Grouping Panel / Pivot Panel uses
RowGroupingPanelModule, and the Group Filter uses
GroupFilterModule.
Deprecations
Modules
ModuleRegistry.register(module)- deprecated, use
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([module])instead.
MenuModule- deprecated, use
ColumnMenuModulefor the Column Menu and/or
ContextMenuModulefor the Context Menu instead.
RangeSelectionModule- deprecated, use
CellSelectionModuleinstead.
Column Object
Column.isHovered()- deprecated, use
api.isColumnHovered(column)instead.
Grid API
deselectAllFiltered- deprecated, use
deselectAll('filtered')instead.
deselectAllOnCurrentPage- deprecated, use
deselectAll('currentPage')instead.
selectAllFiltered- deprecated, use
selectAll('filtered')instead.
selectAllOnCurrentPage- deprecated, use
selectAll('currentPage')instead.
Grid Options
cellRendererParams.checkbox- deprecated, use
rowSelection.checkboxLocation = "autoGroupColumn"instead.
gridOptions.sortingOrder- deprecated, use
defaultColDef.sortingOrderinstead.
gridOptions.unSortIcon- deprecated, use
defaultColDef.unSortIconinstead.
groupRemoveLowestSingleChildren- deprecated, use
groupHideParentOfSingleChild: 'leafGroupsOnly'instead.
groupRemoveSingleChildren- deprecated, use
groupHideParentOfSingleChild: trueinstead.
suppressMakeColumnVisibleAfterUnGroup- deprecated, use
suppressGroupChangesColumnVisibility: "suppressShowOnUngroup"instead.
suppressPropertyNamesCheck- deprecated without replacement. Previously used for adding user properties in
gridOptionsand
columnDefs. Now, use the
contextproperty in both for storing arbitrary metadata.
suppressRowGroupHidesColumns- deprecated, use
suppressGroupChangesColumnVisibility: "suppressHideOnGroup"instead.
- When setting both
suppressMakeColumnVisibleAfterUnGroupand
suppressRowGroupHidesColumnsto
true, use
suppressGroupChangesColumnVisibility: trueinstead.
Row Node
childIndex- deprecated, use
rowNode.parent?.childrenAfterSort?.findIndex(r => r === rowNode)instead.
firstChild- deprecated, use
rowNode.parent?.childrenAfterSort?.[0] === rowNodeinstead.
lastChild- deprecated, use
!!rowNode.parent?.childrenAfterSort && (rowNode.parent.childrenAfterSort[rowNode.parent.childrenAfterSort.length - 1] === rowNode)instead.
Row Node Events
childIndexChanged- deprecated, use the global
modelUpdatedevent to determine when row children have changed.
firstChildChanged- deprecated, use the global
modelUpdatedevent to determine when row children have changed.
lastChildChanged- deprecated, use the global
modelUpdatedevent to determine when row children have changed.
Theming Custom Icons
smallDown- deprecated, use:
advancedFilterBuilderSelectfor Advanced Filter Builder dropdown.
selectOpenfor Select cell editor and dropdowns (e.g., Integrated Charts menu).
richSelectOpenfor Rich Select cell editor.
smallLeft- deprecated, use:
panelDelimiterRtlfor Row Group Panel / Pivot Panel.
subMenuOpenRtlfor sub-menus.
smallRight- deprecated, use:
panelDelimiterfor Row Group Panel / Pivot Panel.
subMenuOpenfor sub-menus.
Breaking Changes
This release includes the following breaking changes:
Packaging
ag-grid-enterprise no longer includes
ag-charts-community as a dependency. Also, the package
ag-grid-charts-enterprise is no longer published.
For Integrated Charts and Sparklines, the application must now explicitly include either
ag-charts-community or
ag-charts-enterprise in its
package.json and register the module
AgChartsCommunityModule or
AgChartsEnterpriseModule as follows:
The
GridChartsModule has been replaced by the
IntegratedChartsModule.
import { AgChartsEnterpriseModule } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
import { ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-grid-community';
import { IntegratedChartsModule } from 'ag-grid-enterprise';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([
IntegratedChartsModule.with(AgChartsEnterpriseModule),
// sparklines
SparklinesModule.with(AgChartsEnterpriseModule)
]);
Property Value Coercion
For non-TS users and users who use TS but avoid type validation there's changes in property value coercion:
For boolean values provided as strings, “false” is no longer converted to false anymore - all string values are truthy.
Vue Minimum Version
The minimum Vue version supported is now Vue 3.5. Please upgrade to Vue 3.5 or later to use this AG Grid version.
Theming
The Theming API is now the default theming method of the grid. Because of this, setting the theme via a theme class (
class="ag-theme-quartz") on the parent element of the grid is no longer supported. Applications using CSS file-based themes must either pass a theme object to the theme grid option or the string
"legacy" to keep using class name-based themes. This is documented in the Theming API Migration Guide.
Setting any of the custom icons listed below will have the provided custom icon only apply in the specific use case its name indicates, instead of all cases as before. To have the custom icon apply to additional cases, set the additional icon keys pointing to the same custom icon. See list of icons changed:
smallDown(deprecated):
advancedFilterBuilderSelectfor Advanced Filter Builder dropdown
selectOpenfor Select cell editor and dropdowns (e.g., Integrated Charts menu)
richSelectOpenfor Rich Select cell editor
smallLeft(deprecated):
panelDelimiterRtlfor Row Group Panel / Pivot Panel
subMenuOpenRtlfor sub-menus
smallRight(deprecated):
panelDelimiterfor Row Group Panel / Pivot Panel
subMenuOpenfor sub-menus
previous:
previousfor pagination
chartsThemePreviousfor Integrated Charts theme picker
next:
nextfor pagination
chartsThemeNextfor Integrated Charts theme picker
cancel:
cancelfor column drag pills
richSelectRemovefor Rich Select cell editor pills
menu:
menufor button to launch the legacy column menu
legacyMenufor legacy column menu tab header
menuAlt:
menuAltfor new column menu
chartsMenufor Integrated Charts menu
columns:
columnsfor the column menu/column chooser
columnsToolPanelfor the Columns Tool Panel tab icon
filter:
filterfor buttons that open the filter (header/menu)
filtersToolPanelfor the Filters Tool Panel tab icon
filterActivefor displaying the filter is active (header with legacy column menu, Filters Tool Panel item)
filterTabfor the filter tab of the legacy tabbed column menu
save:
savefor the export menu
chartsDownloadfor Integrated Charts download
columnSelectClosed:
columnSelectClosedfor the Columns Tool Panel/Column Chooser/column tab in the legacy tabbed column menu
accordionClosedfor accordions (Filters Tool Panel, Integrated Charts tool panels)
columnSelectOpen:
columnSelectOpenfor the Columns Tool Panel/Column Chooser/column tab in the legacy tabbed column menu
accordionOpenfor accordions (Filters Tool Panel, Integrated Charts tool panels)
columnSelectIndeterminate:
columnSelectIndeterminatefor the Columns Tool Panel/Column Chooser/column tab in the legacy tabbed column menu
accordionIndeterminatefor accordions (Filters Tool Panel, Integrated Charts tool panels)
Server-side Rendering
AG Grid no longer patches global properties that are not present in a Server environment, i.e HTMLElement and others. If possible you should avoid rendering AG Grid on the server as this is not supported.
Typing
- The types for the grid options
getMainMenuItemsand
getContextMenuItems, as well as the column definition properties
mainMenuItemsand
contextMenuItems, have changed. Instead of string values in the arrays (and in
defaultItemsin the callback), this is now typed to
DefaultMenuItemwhich only allows the available menu values.
- The type for the grid option
chartMenuItemshas changed. Instead of string values in the array (and in
defaultItemsin the callback), this is now typed to
ChartDefaultMenuItemwhich only allows the available values.
- The column property is now optional in the callback to get column menu items (in the grid option
getMainMenuItemsor
colDef.mainMenuItems).
columnwill be null when a column group header or empty column space is right-clicked on. A new property
columnGroupwill be provided when a column group header is right-clicked on.
Integrated Charts
navigator is removed from
ChartFormatPanelGroup. Navigator setting is now part of the Integrated Charts Advanced Settings.
Modules
api.getRowDropZoneParams() returns undefined if the
RowDragModule is not registered.
Server-side Row Model
Server-side Row Model full store (activated by
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll property) is now removed. Please use the standard server-side row model functionality as documented.
Floating Filters
Floating filters provided via the
colDef.filter values
text,
number,
date,
set,
multi, and
group no longer work. Use the values
agTextColumnFilter,
agNumberColumnFilter,
agDateColumnFilter,
agSetColumnFilter,
agMultiColumnFilter, and
agGroupColumnFilter instead.
Column State
Column state properties in the column definition are no longer parsed to number/boolean. Provide the correct types instead of strings.
Grid State
Grid state
colId ag-Grid-ControlsColumn is now named
ag-Grid-SelectionColumn. Restoring grid state with the old
colId will have no effect.
Sparklines
type: 'column'- removed, use
type: 'bar'and
direction: 'vertical'instead.
tooltip.rendererno longer returns tooltip font colour and opacity - use CSS instead.
tooltip.xOffset / tooltip.yOffset- removed, use CSS instead.
tooltip.container- removed, AG Charts now handles this.
marker.formatter- removed, use
marker.itemStylerinstead.
sparklineOptions.[line, area, bar, column]to apply styles - removed, use
sparklineOptionsproperties instead.
highlightStylenow follows the AG Charts options - for more customisation options use an
itemStylerinstead.
sparklineOptions.valueAxisDomain- removed, use
sparklineOptions.min/maxinstead.
sparklineOptions.paddingInner / sparklineOptions.paddingOuter- removed, use
sparklineOptions.axis.paddingInner / sparklineOptions.axis.paddingOuterinstead.
sparklineOptions.container- removed.
sparklineOptions.label.placement- updated to use AG Charts Label Placement. Instead of
insideBase,
center,
insideEndand
outsideEnd, please use
inside-center,
inside-start,
inside-endor
outside-end
Grid API
new Grid()- removed, use
createGridinstead.
api- no longer mutated onto the provided
gridOptionsfor Javascript users.
- First argument of
selectAlland
deselectAllgrid API methods is now the selection mode, the event source is now the second argument. Both are optional.
getFirstDisplayedRow- removed, use
getFirstDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
getLastDisplayedRow- removed, use
getLastDisplayedRowIndexinstead.
getModel()- removed, use the appropriate grid API methods instead.
getValue- removed, use
getCellValueinstead.
showColumnMenuAfterButtonClick- removed, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
showColumnMenuAfterMouseClick- removed, use
IHeaderParams.showColumnMenuAfterMouseClickwithin a header component, or
api.showColumnMenuelsewhere.
autoSizeColumn(key)- removed, please use
autoSizeColumns([colKey])instead.
setColumnWidths(key, newWidth)- removed, please use
setColumnWidths([{key: newWidth}])instead.
moveColumn(key, toIndex)- removed, please use
moveColumns([key], toIndex)instead.
addAggFunc(key, func)- removed, please use
addAggFuncs({ key: func })instead.
removeValueColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
removeValueColumns([colKey])instead.
addValueColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
addValueColumns([colKey])instead.
removeRowGroupColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
removeRowGroupColumns([colKey])instead.
addRowGroupColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
addRowGroupColumns([colKey])instead.
removePivotColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
removePivotColumns([colKey])instead.
addPivotColumn(colKey)- removed, please use
addPivotColumns([colKey])instead.
setColumnVisible(key, visible)- removed, please use
setColumnsVisible([key], visible)instead.
setColumnPinned(key, pinned)- removed, please use
setColumnsPinned([key], pinned)instead.
- To get/set individual filter models, use
getColumnFilterModelor
setColumnFilterModelinstead.
Grid Options
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll- removed without replacement.
- Interface
getServerSideGroupLevelParams-
suppressInfiniteScrollproperty removed without replacement.
advancedFilterModel- removed, please use
initialState.filter.advancedFilterModelinstead.
suppressAsyncEvents- removed, Events should be handled asynchronously.
cellFlashDelay- removed, please use
cellFlashDurationinstead.
cellFadeDelay- removed, please use
cellFadeDurationinstead.
- Use
enableCellChangeFlashin the
ColDefor
defaultColDeffor all columns.
suppressGroupMaintainValueType- removed.
groupIncludeFooter- removed, please use
groupTotalRowinstead.
groupIncludeTotalFooter- removed, please use
grandTotalRowinstead.
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll- removed.
serverSideSortOnServer- removed.
serverSideFilterOnServer- removed.
tabToNextCellreturning
null- removed.
tabToNextHeaderreturning
null- removed.
ColDef
suppressCellFlash- removed, please use
enableCellChangeFlash={false}in the
ColDef.
columnsMenuParams- removed, please use
columnChooserParamsinstead.
suppressMenu- removed, please use
suppressHeaderMenuButtoninstead.
Interfaces
RowDragEventinterface:
vDirectionproperty is now typed as
'up' | 'down' | null.
IFloatingFilterParams:
suppressFilterButton- removed, please use
colDef.suppressFloatingFilterButtoninstead.
ITextFilterParams:
textCustomComparator- removed, please use
textMatcherinstead.
IFloatingFilter:
onParamsUpdated- removed, please use
refreshinstead.
IFilterParams:
valueGetter- removed, please use
getValueinstead.
IDate:
onParamsUpdated- removed, please use
refreshinstead.
IGroupCellRendererParams:
footerValueGetter- removed, please use
totalValueGetterinstead.
FlashCellsParams:
flashDelay- removed, please use
flashDurationinstead.
fadeDelay- removed, please use
fadeDurationinstead.
ToolPanelColumnCompParams:
ToolPanelColumnCompParams- removed, please use
IToolPanelColumnCompParamsinstead.
ExcelAlignment: Legacy property
verticalText- removed.
ExcelFont: Legacy property
charSet- removed.
ExcelStyle: Legacy property
name- removed.
Changes List
