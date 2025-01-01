Tree Data with Master Detail, Test IDs, Compact Column Headers, Grid Context in Integrated Charts, Accessibility Improvements.

What's New

AG Grid 34.1 adds important new features – Tree Data with Master Detail, Test IDs, Compact Column Headers, Grid Context in Integrated Charts, Accessibility Improvements, as described in the release post.

These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.

Breaking Changes

There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 34.1.

Behaviour Changes

There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 34.1.

Removal of Deprecated APIs

There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 34.1.

Deprecations

There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 34.1.

Changes List

See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 34.1 changelog.