Cell data types with automatic type inference, built-in cell editors, group footer rows when using server-side row model, export row groups to Excel with their current expanded state.
What's New
AG Grid 30.0 delivers cell data types with automatic type inference along with highly-requested new features in cell rendering, editing and export to Excel, as described in the release post for details of what's new in version 30.0. These major improvements require certain breaking changes as listed below.
See AG Grid 30.0 Documentation.
Breaking Changes
Typescript Upgrade
Minimum version of Typescript for AG Grid v29 is v4.3.5.
You may have type errors if a
TData generic is provided to
GridOptions but the columnDefs is set from an untyped external property. To resolve provide explicit type your
columnDefs.
Module Registration
Modules registered individually to a grid are now only available to that instance of the grid. Previously individually registered modules were registered globally leading to a leaking of features across different grids. See Registering AG Grid Modules for more information.
Build & Deploy
In previous releases the main field of
package.json defaulted to ES5 CommonJS artefacts. From v30 onwards the default will be ES6 ES Modules. For most modern build tools such as Webpack, Angular ClI, React Scripts or Vue 2/3 CLI your build should work as it did before - and should result in a smaller overall bundle size. If however you're using a more complicated build that relied on CommonJS being the default then you may need to make changes to accommodate this change.
Note that we still build and distribute both ES5/ES6 versions of both CommonJS and ES Modules.
Jest users please refer to the Testing section of the documentation for further configuration instructions.
ColDef
Certain properties defined on the
defaultColDef, including
valueFormatter and
valueParser, will now be overridden by cell data types (which are enabled by default). See Cell Data Types for more information.
Behavior Changes
Quick Filter
- When pivoting, quick filter applies to pivot and group columns only and not to primary columns anymore.
Standalone Charts
General Option Processing
- When
enabledis set to
falsein an options object, all other configurations in that object will be ignored.
Chart Auto-Sizing
autoSizenow does not override a specified
heightor
width, and only applies to unset dimensions.
autoSizeset to
falsewithout a width and height specified, fixes the size of the canvas to its initial size.
Legend
- The legend is now hidden by default in cartesian charts with only one series. To show the legend, use
legend.enabled.
- The default legend position is now
bottom. To use a custom position, set
legend.position.
columnseries legend items now follow declaration order. Use
legend.reverseOrder = trueto revert this ordering change if needed.
- Pie series sectors no longer toggle when a legend item is double clicked.
Formatter Callbacks (excluding
AgCartesianSeriesMarkerFormatter)
- Chart formatter callbacks will now be deduplicated, with the intent being that we cache results for every unique permutation of parameters. The result cache is cleared on an
AgChart.update()or
AgChart.updateDelta()call to allow for modifications to callback behaviour to be picked up.
Navigator
- Disabling the navigator now clears any zoom/scroll applied, rather than leaving it present. Re-enabling restores the previous zoom/scroll state.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
The following API members were previously deprecated and have now been removed.
Removed Deprecated APIs
Cell Rendering
cellRendererFramework- removed, use cellRenderer instead.
- Return type of
cellRendererSelectorproperty
frameworkComponentremoved - use component property instead.
Cell Editing
- The
CellKeyPressand
FullWidthCellKeyPressevents are no longer fired by the Grid. These events have been replaced by
CellKeyDownand
FullWidthCellKeyDown.
- All events that had source=
spacePressedor
deleteKeyPressednow have the source set to
spaceKeyor
deleteKey.
charPress- removed from
ICellEditorParamsand
StartEditingCellParams. You can now detect a key press by using:
if (eventKey.length === 1)
cellEditorFramework- removed, use
cellEditorinstead.
- Return type of
cellEditorSelectorproperty
frameworkComponentremoved - use
componentproperty instead.
'agPopupTextCellEditor'removed - use
{cellEditor: "agTextCellEditor"; cellEditorPopup: true}instead.
'agPopupSelectCellEditor'removed - use
{cellEditor: "agSelectCellEditor"; cellEditorPopup: true}instead.
Components
tooltipComponentFramework- removed, use
tooltipComponentinstead.
headerComponentFramework- removed, use
headerComponentinstead.
headerGroupComponentFramework- removed, use
headerGroupComponentinstead.
Header Height
spanHeaderHeightremoved and made default, use
suppressSpanHeaderHeightto suppress.
ColumnGroup
stickyLabelremoved and made default, use
suppressStickyLabelto suppress.
getOriginalColumnGroup- removed, use
getProvidedColumnGroupinstead.
Column Api
getOriginalColumnGroup- removed, use
getProvidedColumnGroupinstead.
GridOptions
Clipboard
clipboardDeliminator- removed, use
clipboardDelimiterinstead.
Components
frameworkComponents- removed, use
componentsinstead.
loadingCellRendererFramework- removed, use
loadingCellRendererinstead.
- Return type of
loadingCellRendererSelectorproperty
frameworkComponentremoved - use
componentinstead.
detailCellRendererFramework- removed, use
detailCellRendererinstead.
loadingOverlayComponentFramework- removed, use
loadingOverlayComponentinstead.
noRowsOverlayComponentFramework- removed, use
noRowsOverlayComponentinstead.
fullWidthCellRendererFramework- removed, use
fullWidthCellRendererinstead.
groupRowRendererFramework- removed, use
groupRowRendererinstead.
Editing
stopEditingWhenGridLosesFocus- removed, use
stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocusinstead.
Full Width
isFullWidthCell- removed, use
isFullWidthRowinstead.
Filtering
Set Filterparameter
defaultToNothingSelectedwill be ignored when
excelModeis set.
- All browsers now use HTML number inputs for the
Number Filterby default. The old behavior (in browsers other than Chrome or Edge) can be replicated by setting
filterParams.allowedCharPattern = '\\d\\-\\.'.
serverSideFilterAllLevels- deprecated and the behavior made default. Set
serverSideOnlyRefreshFilteredGroupsproperty to only refresh filtered groups as before.
excludeHiddenColumnsFromQuickFilter- deprecated and the behavior made default. Hidden columns are now excluded from the Quick Filter by default. To include them, set the grid option
includeHiddenColumnsInQuickFilter = true.
Grouping
groupMultiAutoColumn- removed, set
groupDisplayType='multipleColumns'instead.
groupUseEntireRow- removed, set
groupDisplayType='groupRows'instead.
defaultGroupOrderComparator- removed, use
initialGroupOrderComparatorinstead.
groupRowAggNodes- removed, use
getGroupRowAgginstead.
gridOptions.groupRowsStickyremoved and made default, use
gridOptions.suppressGroupRowsStickyto suppress.
suppressAggAtRootLevel- deprecated and the behavior made default. The root level aggregation is now suppressed by default, except when using
groupIncludeTotalFooter=true. This can be toggled using
alwaysAggregateAtRootLevel.
Immutable Data
immutableData- removed, implement
getRowId()to enable immutable data mode.
getRowNodeId- removed, use
getRowId()instead.
Localisation
localeTextFunc- removed, use
getLocaleTextinstead.
Selection
suppressCellSelection- removed, use
suppressCellFocusinstead.
Sorting
postSort- removed, use
postSortRowsinstead.
Row Dragging
enableMultiRowDragging- removed, use
rowDragMultiRowinstead.
Tool Panel
toolPanelVisibleChangedupdated, see toolPanelVisibleChanged. It now fires twice when switching between tool panels (once for the old panel and once for the new panel), but has new fields to indicate the change. The source property now refers to the event source rather than the panel name.
Grid API
Callbacks which had the generic
TValue type may now be slightly stricter with regards to null values. See Cell <TValue>.
The following methods were previously deprecated and have now been removed.
Full Width
setIsFullWidthCell- removed, use
setIsFullWidthRowinstead.
Grouping
setGroupRowAggNodes- removed, use
setGetGroupRowAgginstead.
setDefaultGroupOrderComparator- removed, use
setInitialGroupOrderComparatorinstead.
Immutable Data
setGetRowNodeId- removed, use
setGetRowIdinstead.
Sorting
setPostSort- removed, use
setPostSortRowsinstead.
Selection
rowNode.setSelected()property
suppressFinishActions- removed, use
gridApi.setNodesSelected()for bulk row selection, and the event
sourceproperty for ignoring events instead.
Interfaces
IFilterOptionDef
test- removed, use
predicateinstead.
hideFilterInput- removed, use
numberOfInputs: 0instead.
ISetFilterParams
cellRendererFramework- removed, use
cellRendererinstead.
ToolPanelDef
toolPanelFramework- removed, use
toolPanelinstead.
StatusPanelDef
statusPanelFramework- removed, use
statusPanelinstead.
IGroupCellRendererParams
innerRendererFramework- removed, use
innerRendererinstead.
IMultiFilterDef
filterFramework- removed, use
filterinstead.
floatingFilterComponentFramework- removed, use
floatingFilterComponentinstead.
Standalone Charts
Event Handlers
AgNodeBaseClickEvent.seriesremoved - use
seriesIdinstead.
AgSeriesNodeClickParams.seriesremoved - use
seriesIdinstead.
Other Breaking Option Changes
AgAxisCategoryTickOptions.maxSpacinghas been immediately removed from our typings. This option never had any impact on axis tick selection, so this is considered a bugfix to the
AgAxisCategoryTickOptionstype.
AgBarSeriesOptions
flipXYhas been removed without deprecation as it was redundant, and didn't work consistently - specify series type
columnor
barinstead.
AgBarSeriesOptionshas been updated to remove support for type of
column, which has been split into a distinct type of
AgColumnSeriesOptions. Aside from type name changes, their options contracts are identical, so no runtime options changes should be needed.
- The default
seriesIdfor column series now have a different prefix of
'ColumnSeries-'- we recommend you supply your own
seriesIdrather than relying on this default.
AgChartLegendLabelFormatterParams.idremoved - use
seriesIdinstead.
AgPieSeriesOptions
labelremoved - use
calloutLabelinstead.
calloutremoved - use
calloutLineinstead.
labelKeyremoved - use
calloutLabelKeyor
sectorLabelKeyinstead.
labelNameremoved - use
calloutLabelNameor
sectorLabelNameinstead.
AgPieSeriesTooltipRendererParams
labelKeyremoved - use
calloutLabelKeyor
sectorLabelKeyinstead.
labelNameremoved - use
calloutLabelNameor
sectorLabelNameinstead.
AgPieSeriesLabelFormatterParams
labelValueremoved - use
calloutLabelValueinstead.
labelNameremoved - use
calloutLabelNameinstead.
valueremoved - use
item.datuminstead.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
Selection
enterMovesDownand
enterMovesDownAfterEditdeprecated. Use
enterNavigatesVerticallyand
enterNavigatesVerticallyAfterEditinstead.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.