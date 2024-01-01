The axis domain is the extent of displayed values along the axis.

For a continuous axis, such as the Number or Time axis, the domain is calculated automatically from the minimum and maximum values of the data.

For the Category axis, the domain consists of the discrete values in the data.

Nice Domain

By default, a continuous axis is extended to have start and stop values that are visually pleasing, intuitive, and aligned with the tick interval. This makes the axis more user-friendly, and the plotted data is easier to analyse and understand.

To prevent this and use the exact data domain as the axis domain, set the axis.nice property to false :

axes : [ { type : 'number' , position : 'left' , nice : false , } , ] ,

The axis.nice configuration is demonstrated in the example below. Use the button to toggle the nice property. Note that:

When nice is set to false , the axis ranges from the minimum data value of 1.87 to the maximum data value of 88.07 .

is set to , the axis ranges from the minimum data value of to the maximum data value of . When nice is set to true , the axis domain is extended to nice round numbers, starting from 0 and stopping at 100 .

Domain Min & Max

The domain of a continuous axis can be configured explicitly by using the axis.min and axis.max properties.

axes : [ { type : 'number' , position : 'left' , min : - 50 , max : 150 , } , ] ,

The example below shows how to use the axis.min and axis.max configurations.

Use the buttons to set a specific domain minimum and maximum, or use the reset button to apply the automatically calculated domain.

If the axis interval options have been configured with the Step or Min / Max Spacing properties, they take priority over the axis.min and axis.max properties. To enforce the axis domain minimum and maximum configurations while also respecting the Interval configurations, set the axis.nice property to false .

Reversed Domain

To invert the display of data items in a chart, you can reverse the domain of an axis by setting the axis.reverse property to true .

axes : [ { type : 'number' , position : 'left' , reverse : true , } , ] ,

The visual impact of using a reversed axis varies depending on the specific series type.

The example below shows the contrasting data representation in a Bar series when the axis.reverse property is applied.

Use the button to toggle the value of axis.reverse .

